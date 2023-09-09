Founder of Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) Mangosuthu Buthelezi died on 09 September 2023 after months of hospitalisation

Mangosuthu Buthelezi's death left many touched, including rapper Big Zulu and other Mzansi stars who took to social media with farewell messages

Netizens across social media commented on posts by stars such as DJ Tira, with some wishing Mangosuthu a heavenly peaceful rest

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Mangosuthu Buthelezi passed away after turning 95. Tributes poured in from South Africa's president, Cyril Ramaphosa, and citizens at large on the socials.

Mangosuthu Buthelezi's death left many in mourning, Big Zulu and DJ Tira are some of the celebrities who wrote messages for the politician. Image: @kwa_mammkhize/@bigzulu_sa/Getty Images/ Gallo Images

Source: UGC

The veteran politician of royal descent, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, was well respected, and his death touched the likes of Shauwn Mkhize, Big Zulu and more. DJ Tira's fans were moved by the musician's post, and many joined him in wishing Mangosuthu Buthelezi well while others remembered the past.

Big Zulu mourns Mangosuthu Buthlezi

Mali Eningi hitmaker Big Zulu took to Instagram to pay his respects to Mangosutu Buthelezi. The rapper was full of praise for the late IFP leader.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

He wrote a post in isiZulu that read:

"A big tree has fallen, thank you for all the service you have done for us. RIP Shenge."

DJ Tira makes Mangosuthu Buthelezi tribute post

Beloved music icon DJ Tira was also moved by Mangosuthu Buthelezi's passing. In a Facebook post, he wrote that he wished Prince Buthelezi would rest in peace.

Many fans were touched by the post that got thousands of likes.

Shauwn Mkhize pens Mangosusthu tribute

Media personality and businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize wrote that Mangosuthu Buthelezi's death was a hard pill to swallow. Mam'Khize said his passing made for a sad day for the Zulu nation.

Penuel makes passionate tribute to Mangosuthu Buthelezi

Podcaster, Penuel the Black Pen also joined in with a post dedicated to Mangosuthu Buthelezi. He describes the Zulu Prince as a "titan in South African politics.".

Read the post below:

Mzansi reacts to Mangosuthu celebrity tributes

While many South Africans wished Mangosuthu Buthelezi a peaceful rest, many debated his political legacy marred with violence, as reported by BusinessDay. Some netizens took to Twitter debating whether the late IFP president's legacy should be mentioned after his death.

@HalalisaniDunge commented on Penuel's tweet:

"They can say whatever they want. I have learned a lot from the old man."

@tebohom87998378 added:

"We don't speak ill of the dead as Africans. There's no need for you to say, "'say what you want'"

Gadlabebuka Sigubudu commented on DJ Tira's tribute:

"We know his legacy. Angeke sim'khohlwe (We will not forget)"

Mbally Nyambose wrote:

"Jehovah has blessed you but all these years you have lived how many are younger than you who are dead, rest in peace father you have worked."

"He's strong": Mangosuthu Buthelezi's 95th bday after hospital sparks hope

Briefly News previously reported that Mangosuthu Buthelezi's special day comes after the politician was hospitalised. The IFP president's family shared some positive health updates before his birthday.

The founder of IFP's birthday received a lot of attention online. IFP officials also spoke to the beloved founder, Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

SABC News reported that Butthelezi's family shared a hopeful update weeks prior to his birthday after he was admitted to hospital. The publication reports that he continues to remain stable as he turns 95.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News