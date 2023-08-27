South African politician Mangosuthu Buthelezi will have a birthday on 27 August 2023, and many had sweet messages

The iconic politician is the founder and president of the IFP, and the party celebrated that he had yet another trip around the sun

Many people on the socials wish Mangosuthu Buthelezi a happy birthday, especially during health concerns

Mangosuthu Buthelezi's special day comes after the politician was hospitalised. The IFP president's family shared some positive health updates before his birthday.

IFP founder Mangosuthu Buthelezi's 95th birthday was celebrated by IFP officials and Mzansi. Image: Chris Jackson / Staff/AFP Contributor /Greg Marinovich

The founder of IFP's birthday received a lot of attention online. IFP officials also spoke to the beloved founder, Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

Mangosuthu Buthelezi's birthday honoured

SABC News reported that Butthelezi's family shared a hopeful update weeks prior to his birthday after he was admitted to hospital. The publication reports that he continues to remain stable as he turns 95.

IFP celebrates founder's birthday

IFP Gauteng chairperson Bonginkosi Dlamini spoke about Mangosutho Buthelezi. The chairperson said he wanted to continue Buthelezi's legacy. He vowed:

In honour of your 95th birthday, we wish to recommit ourselves to emulate your thoughtful and wise leadership. We will celebrate your birthday in the best way you have taught us by being dedicated to the service of others.”

Mzansi wishes Mangosuthu happy birthday

Many people commented on posts about Mangosuthu's birthday. Lots of netizens wished the president of the IFP an amazing special day.

Thabang Matlhoko said:

"This old man he is old, but he still has energy big up Mr Buthelezi."

Hlengelani Maluleke wrote:

"Happy birthday to him."

Sponono Khoza commented:

"Happy birthday your excellency, May you live long."

"Pray for recovery": SA hopes for best after complications land Buthelezi in ICU

Briefly News previously reported that amaZulu Traditional Prime Minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi is slowly recovering after being admitted to the hospital a couple of weeks ago.

The Zulu traditional prime minister's office said the prince is slowly showing signs of improvement; however, after suffering complications is receiving care in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for the time being, EWN reported.

Prince Buthelezi initially went to the hospital for a checkup and medical treatment but was ultimately admitted for a minor procedure related to a long-standing back problem, TimesLIVE reported.

