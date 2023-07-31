The Inkhata Freedom Party is praying for the well-being of its founder Prince Mangoshutu Buthelezi

Prince Buthelezi is currently recovering in the hospital after undergoing surgery related to a long-standing back problem

The IFP expresses gratitude to the hospital staff for taking good care of the AmaZulu traditional prime minister

DURBAN - The Inkhata Freedom Party (IFP) has wished its founder, Prince Mangoshutu Buthelezi, a speedy recovery as he recuperates in hospital.

AmaZulu Traditional Prime Minister Prince Mangoshutu Buthelezi is recovering in hospital after undergoing surgery. Image: Darren Stewart & FG Trade

Source: Getty Images

While the AmaZulu traditional prime minister initially went to the hospital for a routine check-up and medical treatment but was ultimately admitted, TimesLIVE reported.

Buthelezi underwent a minor medical procedure related to a back problem he had been suffering with for a long time. While there has been little news on how Buthelezi is doing, his spokesperson, Liezl van der Merwe, said an update on Buthelezi's condition during the week.

IFP thanks hospital medical staff for taking care of Prince Mangoshutu Buthelezi

IFP National Spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa released a statement expressing gratitude to the doctors and medical staff treating Prince Buthelezi, The Witness reported.

Buthelezi founded the Inkhata Freedom Party in 1975 at the height of the struggle against the apartheid regime.

The party praised Buthelezi as a beloved elder statesman who has dedicated his life to making South Africa a better place for everyone.

Mkhuleko said:

“As the IFP, we will continue to pray for his continued good health and wellbeing."

Prince Buthelezi thinking of leaving AmaZulu royal position over Ingonyama Trust, SA believe it’s long overdue

In another story, Briefly News reported that AmaZulu Traditional Prime Minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi informed traditional leader said that he is considering quitting his position as prime minister at a meeting in uMhlathuze, KwaZulu-Natal.

Buthelezi said his disagreements with King Misuzulu kaZwelithini over the Ingonyama Trust board matter made it impossible to carry out his duties.

According to SABCNews, Buthelezi pleaded with Amakhosi to guide him through the dilemma. He said he believes the king is endangering the Ingoyama Trust land and refuses to consider his advice.

"I find it very difficult to continue serving under these circumstances, where my legacy is being destroyed, and my advice is not taken."

Source: Briefly News