Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi is thinking about quitting as the AmaZulu traditional prime minister

Buthelezi called a meeting with the Zulu nation's traditional leaders to discuss his rift with King Misuzulu kaZwelithini

Buthelezi is unhappy that the King ignored his advice and appointed Thanduyise Mzimela as the new chair of the Ingonyama Trust

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi at King Shaka's Day Celebration near the grave of the great Zulu King Shaka at Kwadukuza in Durban.

Source: Getty Images

UMHLATHUZE - AmaZulu traditional prime minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi informed traditional leaders that he is considering quitting his position as prime minister at a meeting in uMhlathuze, KwaZulu-Natal.

Buthelezi said his disagreements with King Misuzulu kaZwelithini over the Ingonyama Trust board matter made it impossible to carry out his duties.

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi seeks help from the Zulu nation's traditional leaders

According to SABCNews, Buthelezi pleaded with Amakhosi to guide him through the dilemma. He said he believes the King is endangering the Ingoyama Trust land and refuses to consider his advice.

"I find it very difficult to continue serving under these circumstances, where my legacy is being destroyed, and my advice is not taken."

Buthelezi said he is dedicated to serving his Royal Highness, but the King has made it difficult to do his job, reported TimesLIVE.

South Africans weigh in on the possibility of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi stepping down

Sikhona Makhosanzima Gebashe said:

"He should have done that a long time ago. Even the late Prince Mcwayizeni and the late King would be very happy. "

Xolani Nokwe mentioned:

"At almost 100 years old he still considers stepping down from positions of power. The old man is sulking cause the Zulu king has started making his own decisions as a king and most of those decisions do not include him."

Chuene Makgopya wrote:

"But we won't forget the killing of innocent black people because of his Inkata at Boipatong."

Simphiwe Ngcobo posted:

"He is old vele and he did play his part. Let him rest."

Vii Sivuyile asked:

"And who cares really? Apartheid collaborator who killed innocent black people in Boipatong."

Hlubikazi Bhungane added:

"Mkhulu you did your part in uniting the Zulu nation phumla mtomdala olwakho uqhatso ulufezile."

