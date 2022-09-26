There has been an outpouring of tributes on social media for a Cape Town civic activist who was killed in a horrific shark attack

Kimon Bisogno was swimming at a Plettenberg Bay beach when a great white shark mauled her in front of her 5 year-old daughter

Tributes describe Bisogno as an individual who lived her life in service of to others and spread love and light where ever she went.

PLETTENBERG BAY - A Cape Town restauranteur, Kimon Bisogno, was brutally killed in a shark attack in Plettenberg Bay on Sunday, 24 September. Tributes have flooded in since the tragic accident.

The world is in shock over the brutal shark attack that claimed the life of Kimon Bisogno. Image: Kimon Bisogno

Source: Facebook

Bisogno went out for a swim at the central beach in Plettenberg Bay on Sunday morning when a great white shark mauled her in front of her 5-year-old daughter.

Rescue personal from the National Sea Rescue Institute attempted to save Bisogno but the shark attack was so brutal that there was little that could have been done to save the young mom, The Mirror reported.

According to News24, the 39-year-old, more affectionately known as Kiki, co-owned Ferdinando's Pizza with her partner Diego Milesi but was known more for her efforts as a civic activist.

The numerous tributes on social media describe Kiki as a bright shining light and a pure soul who left happiness, laughter, glitter, and kindness in her wake wherever she went.

Kiki was an avid philanthropist. She helped establish the Obs Pasta Kitchen, which would serve homemade pasta to homeless people once a week.

Dani Saporetti, who partnered with Bisongo in the Obs Pasta Kitchen, said Bisongo had a significant influence on her community. For example, Bisogno held weekly wellness sessions for homeless people where she would teach them yoga, meditation, and life skills.

Another tribute said that Bisogno exemplified what God intended: to spread love wherever one goes.

People for across the world mourn Kimon Bisongo on social media

Social media users have shared messages of condolences for Kiki's familiy in addition to friends and family offering numerous tributes about the life of service that Kiki lived.

Here are some comments:

@peace_rab said:

"Always the good that die young. RIP"

Wanda Truter commented:

"So very sorry to hear this sad news, my sincere condolences to all family and friends, "

Sharon King added:

"Condolences to her family. What a beautiful soul. Gone to early. May she rest in peace "

Lidia Assis Lourenço Paulo posted:

"Very sad news of a dynamic woman who lived to love people and shine light all around her."

Ryan Lion Daynes mourned:

"Absolutely devastating. Lil Kimmo. Such a light…a pure pure light. Strength to her partner Diego, Luna, her parents, sisters, family & friends."

Michelle Van Besouw said:

"Such devastating news - she sure was the light and brightest, most giving soul - cannot believe this "

