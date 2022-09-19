A 103-year-old gogo finally got her ID, and it was given to her by Minister Motsoaledi, who attended her village on a visit

Letebejane village outside Lebowakgomo in Limpopo has experienced a lack of service delivery from the department for a long time now

The sweet gogo's family expressed their happiness and also wished that the centenarian could live a longer life

Living a long and prosperous life is an achievement that many have sadly not experienced. However, this sweet gogo has turned 103 and had finally received her ID from Minister Motsoaledi.

A 103-Year-Old gogo finally received her long-awaited ID from minister Motsoaledi which her family was happy for. Images: Department of Home Affairs/ Facebook, Willie B Thomas/ Getty Images

The Department of Home Affairs shared the momentous event on their Facebook page, which shows that it all happened on her birthday.

Gogo Malesela Mashilo lives in Letebejane village outside Lebowakgomo in Limpopo, where, according to SABC News, residents have been complaining about the lack of home affairs services.

The offices where the people can get their important identification documents in order are terribly far away from the village. The fact that most people living in the area are unemployed makes the situation direr, with one person saying:

"I have struggled to attain a birth certificate for my child. I spent a lot of money traveling and I have to ask for a day off work.”

The family of gogo Malesela Mashilo is very happy for her to receive the ID, with her sister-in-law saying:

"We are happy for gogo. It is an honour that the minister visited. We pray that gogo lives even longer.”

The minister says that mobile offices will be implemented to deliver speedier services to the remote village. At the same event, another gogo got her ID, and she is 99 years old. If fortune looks down on her favourably, she would also be a centenarian.

