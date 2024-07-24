“Fraction of the Price”: Woman Shares Epic Snacks Plug In Viral Video

A young woman plugged Mzansi with a place selling sweet treats for less than what it would cost in other stores

The items included cakes, chips, flavoured biscotti, lemon slices, muffins, and even cook-in sauces

A few social media users wanted to see the store in their cities, while others complained about the prices

A woman showed South Africans where to find their favourite snacks. Images: @courtsss.dk / Instagram, @courtsss.dk / TikTok

Biscuits and muffins lovers were in for a treat when a young woman plugged them with lower-priced snacks.

Courtney de Klerk, who uses the handle @courtsss.dk on TikTok, made her way to a Nibbly Bits store in the Western Cape. There, she saw R21 packets of chips, R23 lemon slices, chocolate biscotti for R35, an assortment of cakes, rusks and muffins, and even packets of cook-in sauces.

The young woman shared that the place was her favourite spot to stock up on snacks. She added in her caption:

"They stock Woolies' things that don’t make it to Woolies due to the package being damaged, etc, and it's a fraction of the price."

Watch the video below:

Where is Nibbly Bits located?

According to Nibbly Bits, interested buyers and snackers can find stores all around the Western Cape, such as Retreat, Diep River, Ottery, Durbanville, Somerset West, Sandown, Cape Gate, N1 Value Centre, George, Hermanus, Langebaan, Sun Valley, Haasendal, Rembrandt, to name a few.

Netizens react to prices

The viral video had a few people talking about the prices of the items while some shared interest in the snacks shown.

@gypsy6686 sadly shared in the comment section:

"I used to love buying rusks from Nibbly Bits, but it's expensive now."

@meghal_h also shared their opinion about the pricing:

"They used to be cheap cheap. Not so much anymore."

Speaking about one of the snacks, @candiceolivia02 wrote:

"Those tomato chips are my favourite."

@priya.rajagopal2, presumably liking what Courtney showed in her video, shared:

"I wish we had one in West Rand, Johannesburg."

