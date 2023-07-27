A TikTokker showed others where they can get some treats at wholesale prices if they live in Johannesburg

Many people enjoyed watching the video of where they could go to satisfy their sweet tooth while spending less

The video received lots of attention, as many were happy to find out about the convenient snack shop

A person made a video showing people where they can buy snacks for cheap. The video received more than 8 000 likes.

A TikTok video shows a man plugging SA with a store offering bulk stock of nuts and sweets. Image: @sakhilemcambi

Source: TikTok

There were people who appreciated the vlog due to the rising cost of living. The post received hundreds of comments from grateful netizens.

@sakhilemcambi posted that there are nuts and sweets wholesalers in Johannesburg. The man went to Nutmania Factory shop, where he saw some reasonably priced items. The shop stocks sweets and nuts and a bargain. Watch the video below:

South Africans love to see useful shopping video

Many people thought the video was very handy as food prices soar, according to Business Tech. Online users were clamouring for the exact location in Johannesburg CBD.

Nollyj commented:

"Dankie. God bless you."

danone2618 said:

"Yoh I'll die of sugar...phela I love sweets."

Francina Naidoo wrote:

"Love their stuff, fresh. I always go there to buy their specials."

Chef Lungi added:

"Wena you are heaven sent yazi!"

Yoni Essentials was grateful:

"Thank you for sharing. Be blessed bro."

Jane reddy 1618 was envious:

"We need one here in KZN."

TikTok viewers love to find shops with good bargains

Many people are always happy to have others show them where to shop. The one lady went viral after showing people the Woolworths Cake factory.

Source: Briefly News