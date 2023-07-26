A video people inspired as it showed an older woman getting driving lessons, and she looked comfortable behind the wheel

Online users thought it was interesting to see how well she doing as she was learning how to drive

The video was a viral hit, and many TikTok users who saw the video enjoyed the driving instructor's commentary

A TikTok video shows an older woman doing well in a driving lesson, and many were delighted. Image: @masindidriving

Source: TikTok

An older woman learned how to drive. One TikTok post showed the lady navigating traffic was a hit.

The video of the lady received more than 3 000 likes. There were also many people who left encouraging comments for the driving student.

Gogo gets behind the wheel with driving instructor in Tiktok video

@masindidriving showed people an elderly driving student cruising confidently. The driving teacher was encouraging her as she picked up speed. Watch the video below:

South Africans applaud gogo's driving during lesson

Many were inspired to see the lady making progress. Peeps were amused and appreciated the instructor, who sounded friendly. Raed people's comments below:

Dismoptism said:

"Go gogo! Shes doing a great shes not scared at all, that's half the challenge already overcome."

Phiwe Mngadi wrote:

"Haha I love how the people in the other car are cheering for her with all those smiles."

BETSEY added:

"I’m saving this to show my mom. It’s never too late to learn how to drive."

Simphiwe commented:

"When I'm driving no one should talk. I need all the concentration in me."

Ashley Doe gushed:

"Very rare to have a calm instructor."

Car content in TikTok videos warms Mzansi hearts

A lot of people go viral for showing off their cars. Two friends were a hit when they danced next to their matching Mercs.

