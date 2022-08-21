Volvo South Africa celebrated Women’s Day in a unique way by hosting a female-empowered racing experience

The women were given the chance to experience the brand's first all-electric vehicle, the XC40 P8 Recharge AWD

The group tested the compact SUV's acceleration on offer and was shown to conduct emergency braking techniques

Volvo South Africa brand ambassadors Jessica Nkosi and Natasha Joubert hosted a group of women to celebrate Women's Day.

According to Motorpress, the ladies had the opportunity to drive the XC40 P8 Recharge all-electric SUV.

The group was led by stunt driver Natalie Watson who played around with the EV's acceleration and practised emergency braking techniques.

Greg Maruszewski, Managing Director at Volvo Car South Africa said:

"Around 65 percent of Volvo Car SA’s staff members are female and all were invited to this event, which gave us the opportunity to celebrate the strength and resilience of women in South Africa."

Volvo South Africa’s new all-electric XC40 P6 Recharge model costs R1 075 000 and can only be bought online

Briefly News reported Volvo released more details and, most importantly, the price of its new entry-level electric XC40 P6 Recharge model.

The XC40 P6 Recharge joins the P8 Recharge model in Volvo's range and is priced from R1 075 000.

The new model is only available in limited units. There's already a substantial waiting list for the cheapest electric derivative Volvo offers in South Africa. Buyers can only purchase the compact SUV via the My Volvo website.

The P6 uses one electric motor to produce 170kW and 330Nm and has a range of 423km from its 69kWh lithium-ion battery when fully charged. In addition, it scoots silently to 100km/h from a standstill in 7.4 seconds.

