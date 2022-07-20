Volvo Car South Africa announced its latest electric SUV, the XC40 P6 Recharge is available to order but only in limited numbers

The luxury compact SUV is priced from R1 075 000, and there's an extensive waiting list of customers who will receive their models before the end of 2022

The P6 Recharge boasts 170kW and 330Nm from a single electric motor and a claimed range of 423km from its fully-charged high-voltage 69kWh lithium-ion battery

Volvo released more details and, most importantly, the price of its new entry-level electric XC40 P6 Recharge model.

The most affordable electric XC40 has been revealed ahead of the first models arriving later this year. Image: MotorPress

The XC40 P6 Recharge joins the P8 Recharge model in Volvo's range and is priced from R1 075 000.

According to MotorPress, the new model is only available in limited units. There's already a substantial waiting list for the cheapest electric derivative Volvo offers in South Africa. Buyers can only purchase the compact SUV via the My Volvo website.

According to BusinessLive, the P6 uses one electric motor to produce 170kW and 330Nm and has a range of 423km from its 69kWh lithium-ion battery when fully charged. In addition, it scoots silently to 100km/h from a standstill in 7.4 seconds.

Volvo has provided an 11kW onboard charger as standard in terms of charging capabilities. Other standard items include wireless smartphone charging, front and rear parking sensors, a reversing camera, an Android-powered touchscreen infotainment system and 19-inch wheels.

The Swedish carmaker says introducing the XC40 P6 Recharge is another step forward to becoming a fully electric car company by 2030.

Volvo's advanced air purification tech filters out the bad stuff and allows owners to breathe cleaner air

Volvo has been at the forefront of many technological innovations in cars, and it recently upgraded its air purification tech, Briefly News reports.

Volvo's latest innovation is called 'The Advanced Air Cleaner', which is part of the latest air purification technology available on new 90 and 60 series models, filters out pollen and has been certified asthma and allergy-friendly by Allergy Standards Limited (ASL).

The Swedish carmaker says it removes up to 99.9% of grass and pollen allergens from incoming air. Allergy Standards Limited (ASL) is an independent certification programme that helps consumers identify products suitable for people with asthma and allergies.

