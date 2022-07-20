Social media darling Lasizwe Dambuza is one of South Africa's favourite actors and an all-round funny person who pushes the boundaries. The 24-year-old celebrated his birthday on 19 July. And as you can tell from his timeline, he loves cars that are as cool as the man himself. Check out five cars Lasizwe has been photographed with.

Lasizwe brings all the swag when posing with luxury whips on his timeline. Image: Instagram

Source: UGC

The YouTuber has become a nationwide phenomenon, garnering a large following on platforms like Instagram (1.4 million followers) and Tik Tok (1.7 million followers).

Lasizwe's brave comedic style and recent success caught the eye of business magazine Forbes, who named the content creator on their coveted 30 Under 30 list, ECR reports.

The 24-year-old enjoys looking ultra stylish in his skits, videos and posts, and often a cool whip makes an appearance. We've listed the top five pics of one of SA's favourite content creators posing with a cool ride.

1. Mercedes-Benz V-Class - Priced from R1 228 169

Lasizwe brings all the sass and then some in this gender-bending outfit and make-up look while posing with a Mercedes-Benz V-Class van. The German carmaker's lux multipurpose vehicle has been a huge success in Mzansi and is offered with the choice of three diesel engines in the range, Mercedes-Benz reports.

2. Lamborghini Gallardo - Priced from R2 000 000

Not even an Italian sports car could upstage Lasizwe's dance moves in this clip. The Lamborghini Gallardo is powered by a 5.2-litre V10 engine and is one of the last naturally-aspirated powered supercars.

It has 419kW and 540Nm and is able to rocket from zero to 100km/h in 3.4 seconds, and can reach a top speed of 325km/h, AutoTrader reports.

3. Ford Mustang - Priced from R1 084 900

Down for a visit in Cape Town, Lasizwe was cruising around the Mother City in an iconic Ford Mustang convertible. Of course, he posed by sitting on the car's bonnet in designer shades looking ultra cool.

The American muscle car can either be powered by a 2.3-litre turbocharged engine or 5.0-litre V8 and is fitted with a 10-speed automatic on the flagship models, Ford reports.

4. BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe - Priced from R665 000

Lasizwe's huge following on social media means brands are queuing to work with the 24-year-old. BMW Sandton reached out to do a campaign and, of course, one of the ways the YouTuber showed off his new 2 Series Gran Coupe was to lean on its hood.

The four-door coupe model is powered by a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged engine that produces 104kW and 220Nm, BMW reports.

5. BMW 3 Series - Priced from R270 000

Perhaps this car doesn't have as much swag as the others on our list, but what the BMW 3 Series lacks, Lasizwe definitely makes up for.

The content creator looked relaxed in a durag, tracksuit and Nike sneakers posing in front of a cool blue 3 Series. The F30 generation sold over 100 000 car per year during its production run, CarSalesBase.com reports.

Lasizwe Dambuza on Forbes 30 Under 30: Opens up about achieving his dreams, “From the streets of Pimville”

Lasizwe Dambuza has one of the biggest YouTube channels in South Africa. Thanks to his talent, the content creator is now on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list, Briefly News reports.

Lasizwe Dambuza celebrated his win across social media, and many were in awe of his achievement.

The 24-year-old gave some insight into the discipline of his craft. He says that he is passionate about his job and does it out of genuine love. Lasizwe also says he has found his artistic voice as he no longer follows trends. He now aims to be a "trailblazer".

Source: Briefly News