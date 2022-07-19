Team Mitsubishi Ralliart announced it has put its Triton bakkie rally machine through endurance tests in Thailand

At the end of June 2022, the Japanese carmaker began its preparation for the Asia Cross Country Rally 2022

The FIA Group T1 rally car is powered by a 2.4-litre turbodiesel engine with 133kW and 430Nm and is based on the Thailand-specification double-cab model

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Mitsubishi's rally motorsport team is preparing for the Asia Cross Country Rally 2022 and released cool footage of the Triton rally bakkie going through its paces on an off-road course.

The Triton Rally Car got its first taste of off-road testing in Thailand recently. Image: Quickpic

Source: UGC

The team covered over 800km of testing on a 10-kilometre course over two days. The terrain was made up of a high-speed range, gravel roads and a narrow, winding forest section to replicate the course of the Asia Cross Country Rally.

The first event for the Triton is a big challenge and the team is furiously preparing the car for the 1 700km-long rally taking place from 21 November to 26 November, Quickpic reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The FIA Group T1 rally car is a prototype cross-country vehicle and is based on a Thailand-built double-cab model but has been significantly lightened to make full use of the 133kW and 430Nm 2.4-litre turbodiesel engine, Top Gear Philipines reports.

Under the bakkie's skin is a proper rally car suspension, it has also been fitted with a limited-slip differential front and rear and massive off-road tyres and lightweight alloy wheels for better road control.

Mitsubishi adds 2 Aspire models to the Pajero Sport lineup in Mzansi, either 4x2 or 4x4

South Africans can finally get a taste of the Aspire nameplate as Mitsubishi has announced two models bearing the name have been added to the Pajero Sport range.

The Aspire name has been a symbol of premium sportiness and technology across some of Mitsubishi’s most successful markets, including Australia. The addition of the duo brings the total Pajero Sport model count to five.

The Aspire models will be available in both 4x2 and 4x4 guises. Aspire derivatives cater for customers who desire the traditional capability, versatility, durability and comfort of the Pajero Sport, but who also want to make a bold statement and stand out from the crowd.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News