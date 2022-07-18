Hyundai has given its Creta crossover model several styling updates, while 17-inch sized wheels are standard specification for all models

The South Korean carmaker has opted to reduce the engine range to only a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol unit for local buyers

The entry-level manual Premium version retails for R409 900, while the Executive flagship model costs R469 900

The Hyundai Creta hasn't been on sale in South Africa for very long, and already it has received a significant upgrade for 2022.

The Hyundai Creta adopts a new grille design reminiscent of the one fitted to the larger Tuscon SUV. Image: Quickpic

The new model line-up features a trio of derivatives divided between two trim levels: Premium and Executive.

The carmaker has dropped the 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine, and only the 1.5-litre petrol unit remains, boasting power outputs of 84kW and 144Nm, IOL reports.

The biggest styling change is the new grille that bites design elements from the larger Tuscon SUV. In the lux Executive model, the daytime running lights are integrated into the parametric jewel pattern grille for pizazz.

There are also tweaks to the rear with the Creta sporting Hyundai's new badge and 17-inch wheels are standard across the range, Quickpic reports.

Pricing

1.5 Premium MT - R409 900

1.5 Premium IVT - R429 900

1.5 Executive IVT - R469 900

All models in the range are sold with a seven-year or 200 000km manufacturer’s warranty; a four-year or 60 000km service plan.

