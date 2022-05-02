The Hyundai i30 N Drive-N Limited Edition to feature new exclusive design elements, such as dark bronze matte forged 19-inch alloy wheels, unique badges, and dedicated livery

Interior to include red interior accents and extensive usage of Alcantara

Limited production of 800 units of i30 N Drive-N Limited Edition with 75 reserved exclusively for the UK market

To increase exclusivity, each unit to display a unique badge with a designated production number

Hyundai Motor has announced the i30 N Drive-N Limited Edition, an exclusive, special version of the high-performance i30 N hatchback. This unique edition of the new i30 N delivers the same high-performance driving experience with a distinctive exterior and interior design.

The limited run of 800 units began production in the last week of April, with 75 vehicles destined for the UK, 545 for other European markets and 180 for the Australian market.

Only 800 units of the Hyundai i30 N Drive-N Limited Edition will be made worldwide.

To develop the i30 N Drive-N Limited Edition, Hyundai enhanced the current i30 N using market feedback, media feedback, and inspiration by N-thusiasts – its community of Hyundai N fans – who have already been modifying their own vehicles. The exclusive edition is available in two body colours – Phantom Black Pearl and the new Serenity White Pearl, Newspress reports.

The i30 N Drive-N Limited Edition is equipped with the i30 N’s 2.0 T-GDi engine, with peak power of 205kW and 392 Nm torque, combined with the in-house developed eight-speed wet-type dual-clutch transmission with three N performance functions for an even sportier experience: N Power Shift, N Grin Shift, and N Track Sense Shift.

By using the N Grin Shift (NGS) button, the car will get a “boost” of an additional 10 PS for the amount of 20 seconds, Motor1.com reports.

Buyers can choose between the eight-speed DCT or six-speed manual transmission.

The exterior and interior designs of the i30 N Drive-N Limited Edition have been carried over from the new i30 N to deliver the same fun-to-drive experience wrapped in a more exclusive package.

The exterior will feature 19-inch forged alloy wheels in a dark bronze matte finish; black Hyundai badges; special decals on the side, front and rear; and two dedicated Drive-N badges in dark bronze matte on the side fenders.

The badges on the i30 N Drive‑N Limited Edition also display the GPS coordinates of the home of the N models, the Hyundai Motor Europe Test Center at Nürburgring in Germany. Hyundai’s high-performance cars are developed, tested, and honed at the Nürburgring-Nordschleife since 2011.

A new Serenity White Pearl hue is available with the i30 N Drive-N Limited Edition

The interior of each unit is outfitted with a unique numbered badge, depicting its position among the limited volume of 800 total units. Instead of leather, Alcantara with red stitching will cover the steering wheel, gear lever, armrest, and handbrake. All accents decorating the interior will be in red colour. This applies to the seat belts in the front and rear, the steering wheel N buttons, the inserts and stitching of the N Light Seats with its new pattern. The i30 N Drive-N Limited Edition also has exclusive floor mats with specific lettering.

Body-hugging seats with 'N' badges are performance ready.

Hyundai N’s brand slogan is ‘Never just drive’. This claim captures the mindset and spirit of N: Do more than simply drive. Enjoy every second of it.

To ensure this, the high-performance engines found in Hyundai N models are tuned for great responsiveness and excellent power output.

From the profile, the 19-inch forged wheels with a dark bronze matte finish offer a contrast to the black Hyundai badges.

Born in Namyang, honed at Nürburgring

Hyundai N stands for Namyang, where Hyundai Motor’s global research and development centre is in Korea. Opened in 1995, the Namyang R&D Center is the heart of the company’s global research and development network, the birthplace of Hyundai N, and where the i30 N was conceived.

N also stands for Nürburgring. Hyundai’s high-performance technologies are tested and further developed at one of the world’s most challenging racetracks, Nürburgring-Nordschleife.

