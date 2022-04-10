Hyundai has launched its updated i30 N hot hatch in South Africa and already the new model is making headlines with bold styling and impressive performance

The big addition to the 2022 model is the new eight-speed dual-clutch transmission that promises faster shifts and arguably better performance

The powerful 2,0-litre turbocharged petrol engine is carried over and produces 206kW and 392N.m

For 2022 Hyundai has upgraded its i30 N with an N DCT – an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission that offers paddle shifters and enables three new N performance functions.

From the outside, new 19-inch forged alloy wheels further reduce the weight, resulting in more agile handling of the i30, Hyundai claims.

Hyundai's flagship and only hot hatch, the i30N, has received new styling changes and an eight-speed DCT. Image: Quickpic

The ‘N’ stands for Namyang, Hyundai Motor’s global R&D Centre in Korea, where the idea was born, and for the Nürburgring, home to the brand's Motor’s European Test Centre, where the N line-up was further developed and tested, Quickpic reports.

The Nürburgring Nordschleife was and continues to be used to hone the N-model’s high-performance technologies. The powerful 2.0-litre turbocharged engine delivers up to 206kW and 392 N.m torque, IOL reports.

For the first time with i30 N, the N DCT enables three new N performance functions for an even sportier experience: N Power Shift, N Grin Shift, and N Track Sense Shift. Paddle shifts are fitted to the steering wheel.

Unlike a typical dual-clutch transmission, which runs without oil or is “dry,” the wet-type N DCT uses two electrical oil pumps to reduce the amount of friction between the moving parts and for a better cooling of the clutch, thus allowing a higher amount of torque to transfer through the gearbox.

The engine in the i30N is the same 2,0-litre turbopetrol with 206kW and 392N.m. Image: Quickpic

The i30 N is aerodynamically designed to reduce lift. The N Corner Carving Differential, an Electronic Limited Slip Differential (eLSD), enhances grip and improves maximum cornering speed. For real enthusiasts, the Electronic Stability Control (ESC) can be switched off completely.

New to this model are enhanced LED headlamps with V-shaped Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) and V-shaped LED combi lamps at the rear.

The new model features the brand's SmartSense active safety and driver assistance features. The SmartSense features include: Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Blind-Spot Collision-avoidance Assist (BCA-R) ,Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-avoidance Assist (RCCA), Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (RCCW) and Fatigue Detection/Driver Attention Warning (DAW).

The new DCT is fitted to the updated Hyundai i30N. Image: Quickpic

The i30 N DCT is R749 900 and included in the price is a seven-year or 200 000km manufacturer warranty; a five-year or 75 000km service plan.

