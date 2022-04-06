Hyundai's second N performance model has been launched in South Africa, the Kona N uses a 2,0-litre turbocharged engine

The Kona N is fed with various motorsport-inspired features that contribute to an all-around dynamic driving experience

Carrying on from the i30 N hatchback already on sale in Mzansi, the Kona N boasts a zero to 100km/h sprint time of 5,5 seconds

The all-new Kona N, an urban compact high-performance “hot SUV” that combines exhilarating performance with a balanced day-to-day driving experience, has joined the upgraded i30 N in South Africa to expand Hyundai’s N brand line-up.

The model is set apart by its SUV body type paired with powerful, N-specific driving features – combines the fun-to-drive experience of a hot hatch with the versatility of an SUV. Drivers will appreciate its powerful engine and emotional sound experience, while also benefitting from the perfect size and practicality for urban life, including an extensive list of safety features.

The new Hyundai Kona N is now on sale in South Africa.

The “hot SUV” was developed to offer customers uncompromising performance alongside the fun-to-drive philosophy of N brand, together with core SUV values of comfort, convenience, and safety, Quickpic reports.

The latest member of the N brand comes with a four-cylinder 2,0-litre T-GDI 206kW engine and a highly distinctive, sporty design, IOL reports. Various motorsport-inspired features contribute to an all-around dynamic driving experience. These include lightweight, 19-inch forged alloy wheels and an emotional sound experience. The eight-speed Dual-Clutch Transmission (N DCT).

The Kona N features heated and cooled seats.

To embody the N product philosophy with its three pillars – corner rascal, everyday sports car, and racetrack capability – the all-new KONA N comes with a range of high-performance functionalities: Electronic Limited Slip Differential (e-LSD) and its various Electronic Stability Control (ESC) modes have been optimised to improve cornering.

Traction Mode ensures that traction can be established across a variety of road conditions while the N Grin Control System offers five drive modes across all N models (Eco, Normal, Sport, N and Custom) contributing to its everyday sports car character. Finally, features such as Launch Control or Creep Off ensure full racetrack capability.

The N Grin Shift (NGS) maximises engine and DCT performance for 20 seconds.

With a 4 215-mm length, 1 800-mm width and 1 565-mm height, the all-new model is 10 mm longer than the regular KONA. At 2 600 mm, the wheelbase, compared with the base car, remains unchanged. A total of 361 litres of storage space supports a range of outdoor activities.

It's the first time Hyundai had given its Kona SUV the N treatment.

The exterior design features understated design elements with N-exclusive red accents. The combination of body-coloured claddings and the 19-inch wheels provides KONA N with its wide, confident stance. The body-coloured fenders, meanwhile, emphasise the rich volume of the B-SUV’s muscular body, giving Kona N close-to-the-ground appearance.

An exclusive front grille design, with its dedicated mesh, an integrated N logo, and the aggressive light signature of the new model, complete the vehicle’s powerful front-on appearance. The Hyundai emblem in dark satin grey was moved down from the bonnet to lower the front focal point.

To the side, customers will notice how the all-new KONA N’s sporty silhouette is emphasised by a low-ride height. Several other design cues indicate that this is a high-performance Hyundai N model, including N exclusive forged wheels with a dark satin grey finish and red callipers, an N logo on the wheel cap, and an exclusive side sill in red with an engraved N logo.

The 2,0-litre turbocharged engine produces 206kW and 392N.m.

At the rear, the large, double-wing roof spoiler dominates the view, providing the necessary balance to keep the car on the road. Customers will also notice the iconic triangular third brake light. The red accent line and two large exhaust mufflers further emphasise the performance spirit.

The all-new KONA N is available in the following exterior colours: Performance Blue, which is the N-range’s signature colour; Phantom Black; Atlas White; Dark Knight; and Ignite Red.

Inside, the all-new KONA N offers a performance-oriented look and feel optimised for high-performance driving. It is equipped with high-quality materials and metal pedals. One feature that stands out is the N-exclusive sport steering wheel.

An eight-speed dual-clutch transmission is standard.

Two customisable N buttons on the steering wheel allow for any type of pre-set to be mapped according to individual needs for even more ease of operation, and paddle shifters make it possible for the driver to switch gears without taking their hands off the wheel.

The handbrake features non-slip perforated leather and a thicker grip area for a more secure braking performance. Customers will also notice the exclusive Performance Blue as well as N logos throughout the car: on the gear shift, hand brake, door scuff, and seats.

For a front-wheel-drive performance car, the Hyundai Kona N has superior traction.

The interior comes an exclusive N colour package featuring one-tone black with Performance Blue accents and leather bucket seats with pronounced side bolsters for excellent lateral support. The front seats can be heated in winter and the seating position of both driver and front passenger can be adjusted by electric power buttons

The all-new Kona N is propelled by a turbocharged 2.0-litre T-GDI petrol engine with a power output of 206 kW and maximum torque of 392 Nm. The Kona N is equipped with N DCT, an eight-speed, wet-type transmission with two separated clutches for better acceleration and a faster upshift. The wet type clutches further provide for better cooling.

The N DCT enables three exclusive high-performance functions that are sure to bring a grin to the driver’s face: N Power Shift, N Grin Shift, and N Track Sense Shift. These features enhance the car’s capabilities by using dedicated shift logic management.

N Power Shift (NPS) engages when the car accelerates with more than 90% of throttle, thereby mitigating any reduction in torque during upshifts to deliver maximum power to the wheels. This enhances driving fun by giving a “push feel” when upshifting. The accompanying bang sound, coming from the partial cylinder cut of the exhaust, underlines the sporty performance. When NPS is used while the Launch Control function is active, the model can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5,5 seconds. NPS activates exclusively on N or Custom mode.

N Grin Shift (NGS) maximises engine and DCT performance for 20 seconds. To achieve maximum acceleration, the car will directly shift down to the most appropriate gear. To activate, the driver pushes a dedicated button on the steering wheel, and a countdown begins on the cluster showing the remaining seconds for this function. After the “boost” has ended, drivers must wait at least 40 seconds to use it again.

The recommended retail price of the new Hyundai KONA 2.0 N DCT is R749 900 (including VAT).

As part of the standard package, the customer also gets Hyundai’s seven-year or 200 000km manufacturer warranty; a five-year or 75 000 km service plan; and roadside assistance for seven years or 150 000 km.

Source: Briefly News