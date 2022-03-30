Driving a high-powered supercar on a track is probably one of the best experiences a petrolhead can have

A company is offering children as young as 10 years old to experience the brute power of Italian sports cars on tracks across the United Kingdom

A driver's license is not a requirement to drive on race tracks and the kids can drive for 10 kilometres in the cars under the supervision of an adult

Children as young as ten can now feel the thrill of actually driving a Ferrari 458 Italia or Lamborghini LP570 Performante supercar, both capable of over 320km/h, through a leading experience provider, TrackDays.co.uk.

The supercars are available as part of TrackDays.co.uk’s Junior Platinum Supercar experience where children aged between 10 and 17 get to drive the cars for 10 kilometres around a racetrack under full supervision. With the Easter holidays approaching, this new package enables parents and grandparents to give their children and grandchildren an Easter to remember.

A UK company has an experience where children aged between 10 and 17 get to drive the cars for 10 kilometres around a racetrack under full supervision. Image: Getty

The Junior Platinum Supercar experience can be enjoyed at ten locations around the UK, including North Wales’ Anglesey Circuit as seen on the TV show Fifth Gear, and Dunsfold Park in Surrey, which many will know from BBC’s Top Gear, Newspress reports.

The experience, which starts from R1500, includes a welcome to the venue followed by an introductory briefing session from a qualified instructor before the supervised drive commences, AutoExpress reports.

When driven by a qualified adult in test track conditions, the Ferrari 458 Italia’s 413kW V8 will power the car to 100km/h in an incredible 3.4 seconds and on to a top speed of 337km/h. The Lamborghini LP570 Performante is equally as exciting and is powered by a V10 of equal power, completing the same sprint in 3,9 seconds and achieving a maximum speed of 323km/h.

Dan Jones at TrackDays.co.uk commented:

“We are incredibly excited to be able to bring this experience to kids who probably never imagined that they could end up driving the car of their dreams, or from the poster on their bedroom wall. It’s certainly a step up from a first driving experience in their parents’ car to get behind the wheel of a 320km/h+ Ferrari or Lamborghini!

Whether it’s this supercar driving experience, a passenger ride in a Chevrolet Camaro styled on Transformers’ “Bumblebee”, driving a lorry or simply getting in some very early driving instruction practice, these experiences will certainly give kids something to tell their friends when they return to school.

