E-hailing drivers handed over a list of demands, including R50 base fare, during their strike which began on Tuesday

The drivers believe that they are being exploited and call for an urgent meeting with the relevant stakeholders

South Africans were divided over the matter and took to social media to share their thoughts on the on-going strike

PRETORIA- Thousands of e-hailing drivers across the country embarked on a strike on Tuesday to put an end to the alleged exploitation they face.

The Unity in Diversity group which represents Uber, Bolt, Didi and indriver drivers, handed a memorandum over to an official from the trade industry and competition department.

The memorandum outlined a set of demands including the regulation of various companies operating in the same space.

City Press reported that it has seen the memorandum which read uneconomic prices should be abolished as a way to enhance the sustainable business of operators.

In a video shared by eNCA, drivers can be seen demanding a round table meeting with roads and transport MECs, the transport minister and e-hailing companies to take place within two days. One of the demands includes having a base fare of R50 and E-hailing companies should be held accountable for the moral operational hazards that they create.

Social media users weigh in on the on-going strike

@WetFlipFlops said:

“R50 base is laughable. I know these people are trying to make a living but working for Uber/Bolt won't get you there. Literally, the worst possible companies to work for.”

@glencard98 commented:

“What exploitation? I would love for a 'boss' to say, 'We will get you all your clients and we will take 25% of the revenue'. Sounds like a win?”

@Prince_Ncube22 shared:

“It’s high time, too much exploitation.”

@Anil_Jhb added:

“It’s only a matter of time before they fire all the drivers and bring in self-driving cars.”

