The president announced on Tuesday, that it will no longer be compulsory to wear masks while outdoors

Several other restrictions have also been eased with the number of people allowed in both indoor and outdoor gathering increased

South Africans had mixed reactions over the announcement and took to social media to share their thoughts on the matter

PRETORIA- President Cyril Ramaphosa stated that wearing masks is no longer required outdoors during his address to the nation on Tuesday, March 22.

During the address, he said while the pandemic is not over, South Africans may see many parts of their lives returning to normal.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation about the easing of Covid-19 restrictions. Image: Felix Dlangamandla/Getty

Source: Getty Images

TimesLive reports that the changes come as the country prepares for the lifting of the state of disaster. Following an earlier meeting with the Presidential Coordinating Council it was decided several restrictions will be eased.

According to News24, the president also announced changes to gatherings and physical distancing rules. Ramaphosa said during his address:

“Indoor and outdoor venues can now take up to 50 percent of their capacity provided that the criteria for entrance are proof of vaccination or a Covid test not older than 72 hours. But where there is no provision for proof of vaccination or a Covid test, then the current upper limit will remain of 1 000 people indoors and 2 000 people outdoors.”

The number of people allowed at funerals will increase to 200 from 100, however, no gathering after will be permitted. He added:

“We see our economy returning to full operation. We feel the fear and despair of the last two years lifting from our shoulders."

Social media users were dived over the relaxation of regulations

@MyownmindBouch said:

“What a joke. We are going backwards. Most of these restrictions are nonsensical.”

@zimkwacha commented:

“Everyone is not ecstatic.”

@Pale_Rider7 stated:

“No mask outside? we've been having it!”

