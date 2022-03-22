ANC members in the Western Cape met with former president Thabo Mbeki to find ways to improve the ruling party

Mbeki encouraged members to find practical solutions to problems they have identified in the country

Social media users reacted to the former president's comments, with some angered and others in agreeance

CAPE TOWN - Members of the African National Congress (ANC) were told that they should enhance their thinking capacity and put an end to factions during a two-day meeting with the interim provincial committee (IPC).

Former president Thabo Mbeki addressed the governing party during the two-day meeting on ways to renew and strengthen itself in the Western Cape.

Former president Thabo Mbeki addressed ANC members on ways to strengthen the party in the Western Cape. Image: OECD/Michael Dean. Source: Flickr

According to Sunday Times, Mbeki said the ruling party aimed to eliminate colonial and apartheid legacies but questioned if members knew how to go about bringing about the changes they want.

He further explained that he often finds it difficult to find solutions to the problems that members want to address. Adding that once members discuss topics such as decolonising university curriculums, then he would not have a practical answer.

The Citizen reported that Mbeki also encouraged comrades to make factionalism irrelevant and empower themselves to be agents of change.

South Africans react to Thabo Mbeki’s comments

@moreriane_mose commented:

“The factions have ended the ANC, only the yesteryear generation would think and visualise SA problems. The current ANC is preoccupied with factional ANC battles.”

@FrankFWIW posted:

“Unfortunately, all spare capacity for thought amongst that crowd is taken up by thinking of further ways to line their pockets or by shopping to spend their loot!”

@Lafanzo1

“Did he increase his thinking capacity when given a chance back then?”

@SontoMyeni

“Thabo Mbeki is, without doubt, the most intelligent president South Africa ever had, Jacob Zuma is undoubtedly the most corrupt president!”

