Thabo Mbeki, the former President of the African National Congress, is in the Western Cape province on a mission to renew the party

Mbeki is partaking in a two-day programme where he will guide leaders of the province as they prepare for the provincial conference in a few months

Some South Africans are of the opinion that Mbeki is not the right person to head the renewal of the ANC, while others blame the former president for the party's demise

CAPE TOWN - Former President Thabo Mbeki headed down to the Western Cape over the weekend to meet with the leaders of the African National Congress to help rebuild the party that has been waning in support.

The former president is expected to visit the province for two days and will liaise with different structures of the political organisation since the Western Cape is the only province that is not led by the ANC.

Former ANC President Thabo Mbeki is heading a two-day programme in the Western Cape province in an effort to rebuild the political structures. Image: Mikhail Svetlov

Source: Getty Images

According to SABC News, the ANC lost control of the Cape metro to the Democratic Alliance a few years ago largely due to political infighting. Political structures are hoping Mbeki will help them find solutions to rebuild the party.

Provincial convenor Lerumo Kalako says they have asked Mbeki to visit the province in hopes of tapping into his wisdom and knowledge.

ANC Western Cape spokesperson Sifiso Mtsweni told News24 that Mbeki's visit will also help the province prepare for the provincial conference expected to take place in a few months. Mtsweni recognised that the last time the ANC was in power in the province was when Mbeki was still president of the country.

During that time, the ANC had a number of strongholds, however, the regions the ANC used to get the most support has now become the ruling party's weakest regions.

South Africans share their thoughts on Mbeki's Western Cape visit

@Constitution_94 said:

"He brought us this rubbish. He is not the right person to go around & pretend to be fixing the party. He must sit down & enjoy his pension. "

@mndodovi said:

"Can Thabo Mbeki take a question from Zimbabweans, because always blame this man for their misfortune? Mbeki must rest, he is a good lecturer but not a leader."

@JoeBurg93375255 said:

"The one that started the rot is leading the renewal!?! Good luck @MYANC #Doomed #VoetsekANC"

Source: Briefly News