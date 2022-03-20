There have been multiple reports of clashes between seasonal Zibwabwean and Lesotho migrant workers in an area of the Western Cape

Police were deployed to the Robertson suburb of Nkquebla to monitor the situation after several people suffered moderate injuries amid the violence

South Africans on social media expressed a plethora of opinions on the backdrop of the violent clashes, with some fearing further bloodshed

ROBERTSON - Clashes between seasonal workers from Zimbabwe and Lesotho that rocked the farming community of Robertson between Thursday and Friday has put the South African Police Service (SAPS) on high alert.

Chaotic seasons marred by violence reportedly broke out in the suburb of Nkqubela. SAPS' Public Order Policing (POP) unit in the Western Cape is keeping a close eye on the situation to quell any further unrest, TimesLIVE reported.

Brigadier Novela Potelwa, the provincial police spokesperson, said various tactical units and air support had been dispatched over the area, according to News24.

"It comes after a sporadic incident in which one group took over the property of another. The [subsequent] clashes were quelled after SAPS responded to the incident, causing the suspects to flee to a nearby hill. Several people suffered moderate injuries during the alleged violence," explained Potelwa.

The senior police official dismissed suggestions that some people were killed in the conflict, including children being hacked, per the reports doing the rounds online. Potelwa said the reports constitute fake news which might instigate unnecessary panic.

Mixed views flood social media

South Africans on social media expressed polarising views on the outbreak of violence between the two warring groups. Some frowned on the situation, while others expressed that it might be a sign of things to come.

@Themba Mbambo wrote:

"Strange country this. They fighting for the job that's meant for the South Africans at the first place. The ANC has let us down ngempela (truly). we trusted them with our vote, only to sideline and priority to foreign nationals."

@Ndhlovu Sfiso Nono said:

"They're demonstrating what can happen if people are being abused that foreigners can dudula you all in your country one day if you keep on abusing them. I'm just saying, hope this bloodshed can stop one day because our generation should be smart and reasonable."

@Calvin Bongane Moloi added:

"How can we be one Africa when Lesotho and Zimbabweans can't even get along on foreign soil? Why is this not even named xenophobia? Because SA people are not involved? Where's Malema and the African diaspora."

Xenophobic violence allegedly breaks out in Pietermaritzburg

Elsewhere, Briefly News recently reported that an alleged xenophobic outbreak in Pietermaritzburg's central business district forced several shops to shut down along the busy Church Street on Wednesday.

According to News24, police arrived at the scene to quell the unrest after one person was killed during an alleged criminal incident involving a foreign national and a taxi owner before further confrontations between an unknown group and informal traders believed to be migrants erupted.

Although the details were sketchy at the time, Briefly News understands the group, comprising men, gathered and began attacking a shop owner before the violence escalated, causing the death of at least one person.

