An alleged violent incident erupted in Pietermaritzburg CBD after a foreign national reportedly clashed with a taxi owner

The incident sparked further clashes between an unknown group and foreign nationals operating as informal traders

At least one person, a shop owner, was killed during the clashes before police arrived at the scene to quell the unrest

PIETERMARITZBURG - An alleged xenophobic outbreak in Pietermaritzburg's central business district forced several shops to shut down along the busy Church Street on Monday.

According to a News24 report, police arrived at the scene to quell the unrest after one person was killed during an alleged criminal incident involving a foreign national and a taxi owner.

Pietermaritzburg descended into chaos after an alleged xenophobic incident on Wednesday. Image: Marco longari/ AFP

Source: Getty Images

The incident later sparked further confrontations between an unknown group and informal traders believed to be migrants, SowetanLIVE reported.

Although details surrounding the incident remain sketchy, Briefly News has it on good authority that the group, comprising men, gathered and began attacking a shop owner before the violence escalated, causing the death of at least one person.

"The group burnt goods belonging to the shop owner and proceeded to attack him. Someone then [pointed a gun] at him and shot him. Later, the ambulance arrived, and the man was taken to the hospital," said a source.

The purported xenophobic incident comes after protests were staged in Alexandra township in Johannesburg and Daveyton in Ekurhuleni linked to Operation Dudula and the Dudula Movement calling for foreign nationals to leave South Africa.

Briefly News previously reported that tensions ran high in Alex amid clashes between members of the movement and foreign-owned shop owners, leading to a heavy police presence near the Pan Africa Mall after the group searched for migrants who did not possess valid documentation.

