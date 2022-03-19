UDM President Bantu Holimisa is calling out members of the Operation Dudula Movement for "unwarranted attacks" on foreigners

The politician said the clashes between local citizens and immigrants could spell doom for South African businesses in southern Africa

His warning came on the heels of demonstrations by Dudula Movement members in parts of Gauteng, including Alexandra and Daveyton

JOHANNESBURG - The calls for SA citizens to desist from attacking foreign nationals are mounting with the latest political figure, United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa, vocal in his reprimand.

The focus around illegal immigrants was brought into sharper focus due to the rise of the Operation Dudula Movement, which has, in recent times, staged protests across various townships and communities, including Alexandra in Johannesburg and Daveyton, Benoni, in Ekurhuleni.

Bantu Holomisa has slammed the attacks on foreign nationals. Image: Leila Dougan/ Daily Maverick

Source: Getty Images

Speaking about a meeting between his organisation and other opposition parties earlier this week, Holomisa said concerns around the country's borders should not justify attacks on foreign nationals, TimesLIVE reported.

"There are worries the government is incapable of protecting its borders. On the other hand, Home Affairs is falling short in dealing with the issue of immigration. Despite objections about the inpouring of people outside of South Africa's borders, let us desist from using violence against them," said Holomisa.

The politician said the falling out between immigrants and South Africans resulting from the violent clashes could cause other African countries to push SA businesses out.

Ramaphosa slammed as Dudula grips Alexandra

Elsewhere, Briefly News previously reported that Operation Dudula swept across Alexandra, where police kept a high presence after a stand-off between the movement's members and foreign shop owners on Tuesday, 8 March.

TimesLIVE reported that some businesses located in and around a section of the area closed their doors as the group searched for migrant employees and shop owners who did not possess valid documentation.

Members of the local community and several spaza shop owners expressed concerns for their safety, stock and money. A Bangladeshi national, Rumon Miah, was among the many who lamented losing out on business due to the influx of the Dudula ("push back") Movement members in the area.

ANC Veterans' League condemns Operation Dudula

Meanwhile, Briefly News recently reported that the African National Congress Veterans' League (ANCVL) is not sitting idly by and watching the backlash against foreign nationals from the Operation Dudula Movement, which has spread to various townships in Gauteng.

ANCVL President Snuki Zikalala has chastised the movement's members on the backdrop of clashes with foreign-shop owners in Alexandra township in Johannesburg last week, TimesLIVE reported.

Directing a harsh word of advice to protesters, Zikalala urged them to stop harassing foreign nationals and, instead, go to school and acquire skills that will allow them to be effective and increase their chances of employment.

