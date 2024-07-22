A double-storey house in Mitchell's Plain in Cape Town, Western Cape, caught fire and was severely damaged

Two of the inhabitants of the house were unable to make it out alive as they died from sustaining burn wounds

South Africans passed their condolences to the family of the deceased as two others survived the blaze

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered accidents, fires, outbreaks, nature and natural disaster-related incidents at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for seven years.

Two people died when a house in Cape Town caught fire. Image: Insight Imaging. The image is used for illustration purposes only.

Source: Getty Images

MITCHELL'S PLAIN, CAPE TOWN — A woman and a young girl died after a house caught fire in Mitchell's Plain in Cape Town, Western Cape.

House in Mitchell's Plain catches fire

According to SABC News, the incident happened at Strandfontein on 22 July in the early hours. The double-story house caught fire, and the building was damaged. Two adults were treated after they inhaled smoke. A young girl and another adult died from severe burn wounds. The South African Police Service is investigating the matter as the cause of the fire remains unclear.

South Africans heartbroken

Netizens on Facebook were distraught that the woman and child died in the fire.

Together, we can change Mzansi said:

"These guys must be moved to towns and cities in Cape Town."

Saidie Jaftha said:

"Sad, sad, sad!"

Katlego Titus Mogakane said:

"It's so painful to lose someone you love. Condolences to thew family members."

Robinson Maakana asked:

"Why so many burnings? And why so many deaths by fires in this country?"

Solomon Luan said:

"This is so disheartening."

Muleya Nevuvha Rendani said:

"Condolences to the family."

