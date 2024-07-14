Several firefighters have lost their lives while battling a blaze on the R617 in Boston, KwaZulu-Natal

Emergency personnel said it was unclear how many fighters were affected; however, they were treating the critically injured

The firefighters were reportedly creating firebreaks to contain the inferno burning the nearby mountain

Several firefighters have lost their lives, and others were left critically injured while fighting a veld fire on the R617 in Boston, KwaZulu-Natal, on 14 July 2024.

While initial reports indicated that three firefighters had perished, Roland Robertson, the spokesperson for Midlands EMS, told SABC News that the exact number of those who died was not yet clear:

"There’s just bodies everywhere. It was a runaway veld fire. The firefighters were trying to contain it, and they got trapped.”

The paramedics treating the patients on the scene said the roadway was closed so aeromedical services could land and assist.

KZN paramedics treat wounded firefighters

According to @WitnessKZN, the firefighters were reportedly on site to create firebreaks to enclose the inferno on the mountain.

Mzansi expresses its condolences

Vimbili Shabalala said:

"May they rest in eternity "

Khudugane Mahumapelo added:

"Condolences to the families"

Doc Ororo Pesulo stated:

"Rest well, my Fellow Fire Fighters."

Pinetown Fire Station unofficial shared:

"Our condolences go out to the 4 firefighters that lost their lives in Boston midlands KZN and the 4 critically injured."

Myfanwy Murray said:

"What a tragedy...may they R.I.P."

Durban blaze aftermath

Meanwhile, one person reportedly died after a fire broke out at an informal settlement in Kenville, Seacow Lake, Durban.

The EThekwini Municipality reportedly coordinated urgent temporary relief for about 300 displaced residents after the blaze destroyed around 100 structures.

Eshowe veld fire claims life, devastates 80 homes

Briefly News reported that one person died, and over 80 homes were damaged by a wildfire in Eshowe in KwaZulu-Natal.

The inferno displaced about 53 people, damaged infrastructure, scorched the cane fields, and killed livestock.

The province’s Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs department was working on relief efforts for those affected by the blaze.

