The toddler who survived the accident in which 17 people were killed on the N3 Van Reenen's Pass has been discharged from hospital

KwaZulu-Natal provincial government officials reunited Baby Luyanda Sigubudu with her teen mother after a 10-day hospital stay

MEC spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya told Briefly News the family was receiving support to ensure dignified funerals for their loved ones

The toddler who survived the accident that killed 17 people on the N3 Van Reenen's Pass has been reunited with her mother after being discharged from hospital. Image: @KZNTransport

KWAZULU–NATAL — The only survivor of the horrific N3 Van Reenen's Pass accident on 6 January 2025, a 20-month-old toddler, has returned home.

Dubbed the miracle baby, Luyanda Sigubudu was among 18 people involved in a deadly crash after a taxi ploughed head-on into an oncoming truck.

'Miracle baby' Luyanda Sigubudu discharged

Seventeen people, of whom six were relatives, including her grandmother Lindeni Sigubudu and grandfather Sihle Magoda, died on impact.

At the time, the taxi was heading to Durban from Johannesburg while the truck travelled southbound in the opposite direction.

After spending 10 days recovering in the hospital, Baby Luyanda was finally reunited with her mother, Nqobile, 19, on Thursday, 16 January.

The mother and child were not together in the taxi when the accident happened. The KwaZulu-Natal Transport and Human Settlements had been monitoring Baby Luyanda's recovery before announcing on 10 January that officials had located her surviving family in Tembisa, Gauteng.

Since then, Member of the Executive Council (MEC) Siboniso Duma thanked all those who lent support.

"We wish to express our appreciation to the religious and community leaders and many others supporting the family in Nquthu," said Duma.

"Baby Luyanda was reunited with her mother [and] is recovering at the family home in Nquthu while mass funeral preparations are underway."

Speaking to Briefly News, Duma's spokesperson, Ndabezinhle Sibiya, said recent heavy rainfall in KZN had destroyed their home.

'Miracle Baby' Luyanda Sigubudu, 1, has been reunited with her mother. Image: Ndabezinhle Sibiya

"Duma has mandated the department to move in swiftly and build the family a temporary residential unit.

"[The rebuilding of] the house will be finished [by Friday] ahead of the funeral [at the] weekend. That was our commitment — to be with the family during this difficult period," said Sibiya.

He said the department had assigned a senior team to work with the family to ensure their loved ones received a dignified funeral.

"We will do everything in our power to ensure the miracle baby gets the necessary love, warmth and support [and] call on the private sector to extend a helping hand and nourish this future leader."

Meanwhile, authorities are searching for a Zimbabwean truck driver, whom authorities said had fled the scene after the crash.

"An investigation to determine the cause of this shocking accident is underway. However, we've quickly determined the truck driver to be Mr N Mbedezi from Zimbabwe," said Duma.

