Four people were killed in an accident on the R103 between Roosboom and Colenso, near Ladysmith

15 others were also injured when a car, taxi and a bakkie collided, with injuries ranging from minor to serious

South Africans are questioning why taxis are always involved in fatal accidents on the country's roads

Four family members were killed in an accident on the R103 near Ladysmith involving a car, taxi and a bakkie. Image: @_ArriveAlive

KWAZULU-NATAL – South Africans are pointing the finger of blame at taxi, bus and truck drivers following a deadly crash on the R103 on 10 January 2025.

Three people were initially killed when a car, taxi and a bakkie collided between Roosboom and Colenso near Ladysmith.

Sixteen people were also injured in the accident, with injuries ranging from minor to serious, as many were trapped in the wreckages and had to be freed using the jaws–of–life.

Fourth victim passes away

While emergency services were dealing with the severity of the accident, a fourth person was declared dead. The victim passed away while they were on the way to the hospital.

It’s believed that all four victims are from one family. Authorities have raised concerns that the death toll could increase further due to the nature of some of the injuries.

South Africans concerned taxis are always involved

While many on social media offered their condolences over the tragic news, others questioned why there was always a taxi involved in fatal accidents.

Liam Piti said:

“It makes you wonder why it is always a taxi is involved🥲.”

Twoboys Stritkid Nyembe added:

“The main cause of accidents is that some of the drivers don't want to obey traffic signs.”

Tiekie Meyer suggested:

“All taxis, busses and trucks must be governed to the max speed of 80km. If involved in any accident or traffic offence, the drivers must be suspended for 6 months and retested for driver’s licences. If they are involved in a second accident, their licences must be suspended forever. Also, road insurance on these trucks, busses and taxis should be increased 10-fold.”

Mostaff Mashele stated:

“People are dying guys. If it's not a taxi, it’s a bus or truck.”

LeeDarky Ngwanelihle said:

“Taxi again. Guys, please pray before taking any trip💔🙏.”

Sunita Harilal added:

“Once again, another taxi is involved. Condolences to the bereaved families🙏.”

