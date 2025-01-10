A total of 15 naked men were found in a Johannesburg home while 11 others were rushed to hospital

The men, all undocumented foreign nationals, are alleged to be victims of a human trafficking ring

South Africans are shocked by the news, with some questioning why the men were naked when found

Law enforcement officials in Johannesburg bust a human trafficking ring after discovering 15 naked men in a Johannesburg home. Image: Wikus de Wet/ @The_Bulrushes

GAUTENG – The discovery of 15 naked men in a Johannesburg home has got social media buzzing.

The men, all undocumented Ethiopian nationals, were found in a Sandringham home after law enforcement officials received a tip-off of suspicious activity at a house on Luster Road.

Neighbours alerted authorities to the scene, believing that people were trying to break in, only to find out that people were breaking out.

15 men rescued, others hospitalised

Members of the Sandringham Police, Gauteng Hawks, Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD), and a private security company responded to the scene and found a broken window and the men inside the home, Hawks spokesperson Col Philani Nkwalase confirmed.

“On arrival, they found 15 naked individuals, suspected to be Ethiopian nationals, held captive inside the house. Another 11 victims were transported to hospital for medical treatment,” Col Nkwalase said.

According to information, the men broke the window and burglar bars to escape. Colonel Nkwalase added that other men were also rounded up in the area after they fled the house.

Suspects arrested for human trafficking

The Hawks also arrested three suspects who are allegedly involved in human trafficking. The men were found with a pistol and one magazine. Gauteng Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit are investigating the matter.

This is not the first case of alleged human trafficking in the province. On 4 August, SAPS arrested two people for allegedly trafficking 90 Ethiopians who were found in Sunnydale Ridge.

On 9 August, police arrested 16 Ethiopian nationals who were part of a suspected human trafficking ring.

South Africans weigh in on arrests

The news sparked mixed reactions among South Africans, as some questioned how the men got into the country, while others focused on the fact that they were naked.

Nhlakanipho Makhubo said:

“I believe the reason they were naked was to make it hard for them to escape. I mean, who would walk around naked?”

Akhile Gcume asked:

“Why were they all naked?”

Tshiamo Motlhale added:

“This country is gone to the dogs💔.”

@Nqghonqgha asked:

“Why are they naked? Or did they enter the country naked?”

@KommanderOD questioned:

“How did they enter the country when we have the Border Management Authority.”

Foreign nationals chained inside Johannesburg property

Briefly News also reported on a story where foreign nationals were found chained up inside a Johannesburg property.

In videos that surfaced online on 31 October, residents detailed the horrors they had witnessed at the property.

One woman was arrested, and an internal investigation was opened against officers who let the victims go without obtaining a statement.

