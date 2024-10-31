A video surfaced online of police at a Mayfair property in Johannesburg whose occupants were allegedly chained up

In a few clips, residents are heard detailing the horrors of what they witnessed, though no arrests were effected

Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed to Briefly News police attended the complaint on Tuesday, 29 October 2024

Nechuhulwi said a woman was arrested the next day, and there was an internal investigation against the officers

A video shows cops attending a Joburg human trafficking ring complaint. Images: @Abramjee, Tshepiso Mametela

Source: UGC

JOHANNESBURG — A video of foreign nationals found chained up inside a Mayfair property near the Johannesburg city centre in a suspected trafficking ring is making the rounds.

The anticrime activist Yusuf Abramjee posted the clip to X and captured police activity at the residence amid fanfare from the community.

Foreign nationals 'chained up'

In one of several clips from the post, a resident, who is a Zimbabwean man, is heard providing details to the police about alleged illegal activity.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi verified the material to Briefly News, saying police attended to a complainant about the house and its occupants on Tuesday, 29 October 2024.

However, no cases were opened that same day.

"The people found in the house were let go, and on [30 October], a complainant went to the police station to open a case and a female foreign national. She was arrested for assault and kidnapping.

"The victims were not found [and] an internal investigation has been lodged against the members for initially releasing the alleged victims without obtaining their statements," Nevhuhulwi told Briefly News.

In another clip, police were seen inside the house with the occupants while the person filming stood outside.

He was heard asking why people were shackled after a female resident also detailed her horror as another woman, a foreign national, was questioned.

However, it is not immediately clear from the video if chains were used.

