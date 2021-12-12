De Klerk Memorial: Protestors Removed as Son Remembers Last Apartheid President

The last Apartheid president of South Africa, FW De Klerk has finally been laid to rest and celebrated at a memorial service

Protestors gathered outside the memorial venue in Cape Town demanding justice for Apartheid victims

De Klerks son, Jan rendered a touching tribute saying his father taught him to be grateful

The state-led memorial service of Former Apartheid President FW De Klerk took off on rocky beginnings with protestors gathering outside the Groote Kerk in Cape Town on Sunday.

The last Apartheid president of South Africa, FW De Klerk has finally been laid to rest and celebrated at a memorial service. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Accompanied by a heavy police presence demonstrator’s from the Abdullah Haron Foundation gathered in song, holding up placards that read:

"Ramaphosa! Justice For Apartheid Victims?"

While some South Africans have reconciled our beautiful nations tumultuous history, protestors say the memorial service only served as a reminder of our painful past, TimesLive reports.

It was not long before protestors were dispersed and the memorial service continued.

Speaking at his fathers memorial, Jan De Klerk says his father provided him with valuable wisdom and life lessons. He also shared that his dad taught him to be grateful, eNCA reports.

