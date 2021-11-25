Rasta The Artist has done it again with paintings of Nelson Mandela and FW de Klerk and Mzansians can’t stop laughing

The popular artist made a name for himself on social media with his unique artwork that has a habit of getting Saffas talking

Briefly News shared Rasta's post on Facebook and our readers did not hold back their opinions in the comments section

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A recent Twitter post by Rasta The Artist has Mzansi in stitches. With the caption "Rest in peace, peace was made," Rasta painted former presidents Nelson Mandela and FW de Klerk.

The duo are holding hands but the actual painting seems to be something a little different, according to South Africans.

Rasta has made a name for himself on social media with his artwork. Accumulating 73 000 followers on Facebook and an impressive 47 000 followers on Twitter. His latest piece of art, however, has South Africans chatting as they discuss the various details of the painting; from the intertwined hands to the unique noses.

Briefly News reshared Rasta's post to Facebook and our readers certainly did not hold back when it came to the savage comments.

Rasta has painted FW de Klerk and Nelson Mandela and Mzansi can't deal. Image: @RastaArtist / Twitter and Jerry Holt / Star Tribune

Source: Getty Images

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Check out the post below:

Below are some of the hilarious responses left by Saffas:

Chedzawanga Tshiovhe said:

"Perfect Rasta, but who is that black man? He looks like my neighbour."

Lydia Moyimane wrote:

"I can see De Klerk, who is with him?"

Teboho Goodenough Semela commented:

"Those hands resemble the noses; pure artistry my lord."

Sandile Meluleki Ncube added:

"His drawings are better than doctors' handwriting."

Olefile Gontse asked:

"Wait Rasta the Artist, who are those people again?"

Kelvin Jasi commented:

"If Rasta draws my relative, surely I will sue him."

Rasta arrives in CPT with painting of ex-president FW de Klerk, SA stirred: "Great artwork"

Previously, Briefly News reported that Rasta the Artist seized the opportunity to honour the last of South Africa's apartheid presidents, FW de Klerk, by flying to Cape Town to deliver a portrait of the former statesman.

The FW de Klerk Foundation confirmed that de Klerk, who died at his home in Fresnaye on Thursday, 11 November, was diagnosed with cancer in March this year. In his tribute, Rasta, who has become one of the country's most controversial celebrity portraitists, produced artwork that's been receiving raving reviews on social media over the past few days.

Briefly News published a picture post on Facebook that shows Rasta posing with the finished portrait. The post read:

"Rasta just landed in Cape Town to deliver his painting honouring FW de Klerk."

Source: Briefly.co.za