Rasta The Artist has impressed with his portrait of the late former president FW de Klerk

Rasta flew to Cape Town with the portrait in tow before receiving raving reviews on social media

Most social networking users agreed that the painter delivered impressively on his latest assignment

Rasta The Artist seized the opportunity to honour the last of South Africa's apartheid presidents, FW de Klerk, by flying to Cape Town to deliver a portrait of the former statesman.

The FW de Klerk Foundation confirmed that de Klerk, who died at his home in Fresnaye on Thursday, 11 November, was diagnosed with cancer in March this year.

Briefly News previously reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa declared four days of national mourning, with the National Flag subsequently ordered to be flown at half-mast.

De Klerk will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at an undisclosed location on Sunday.

In his tribute, Rasta, who has become one of the country's most controversial celebrity portraitists, produced artwork that's been receiving raving reviews on social media over the past few days.

Briefly News published a picture post on Facebook that shows Rasta posing with the finished portrait.

The post read:

"Rasta just landed in Cape Town to deliver his painting honouring FW de Klerk."

The post attracted more than 7 200 reactions, saw more than 1 200 social media users commenting on it, and was shared almost 250 times.

Social media users were wholly impressed with the artist's latest handiwork, taking to the comments section in their numbers to give an appraisal.

Saffas impressed with de Klerk artwork

Below, Briefly News takes a look at some of the interesting reactions to the post.

@Bahlakoana Mokoena wrote:

"We thank God for your talent very interesting and beautiful."

@Francis Zvenyika said:

"Don't disappoint us raster please, great art work indeed."

@Nthabiseng Mathibela added:

"This tym he has done a wonderful job."

@Shakes Deare observed:

"So kahle kahle Rasta uya zenzisa ne. All along you made us believe ukuth you only draw opopayi."

@Sash Gatito Grigor offered:

"Wow, I'm really impressed. Great job Mr. Rasta."

