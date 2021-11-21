De Klerk to Be Cremated in Private Ceremony, Flags Fly At Half Mast

Former president of South Africa, FW de Klerk has been cremated in a private ceremony

Flags across South Africa are being flown at half-mast to commemorate the former statesman

De Klerk left a divided legacy for his role in apartheid, however, he was regarded as an architect of the rainbow nation

Former president FW de Klerk's funeral will be a private affair. He will be cremated on Sunday as per his family's request.

The former president died at the age of 85 and his legacy has left many people divided.

FW de Klerk was cremated on Sunday in line with his family's wishes. Photo credit: Pieter Bauermeister/Bloomberg

Flags will be flown at half-mast until Sunday evening and a state memorial service will take place at a later date according to eNCA.

Reuters earlier reported that there were earlier reports that the former president may receive a state funeral but many people were not in favour of this due to de Klerk's role in apartheid.

National mourning period for FW de Klerk starts Wednesday night, Ramaphosa says

Earlier, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that from Saturday evening at sunset until Sunday evening, South Africa will observe a mourning period in memory of former president FW de Klerk. The flag will be flown at half-mast during this period.

On Sunday, the De Klerk family will hold a private memorial service and cremation. Ramaphosa said that there will be a state funeral held for the former president at a later date.

Ramaphosa said that the government has been speaking to the De Klerk family and the FW de Klerk Foundation about how to honour the late former president. They wish to get participation from political parties, leaders and civil servants.

Desmond & Leah Tutu Foundation says FW De Klerk was an apartheid denialist

Previously, Briefly News reported that there have been a number of civil society groups that have used the death of FW de Klerk to reflect on his legacy as the last president of the Apartheid regime, as well as, the president that decided to transition South Africa into a democracy.

The Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation has reacted to De Klerk's apology video and the foundation feels that the late former president had ample time to issue this apology to the citizens of South Africa.

De Klerk, according to the foundation, squandered opportunities to rectify apartheid's injustices and reconcile with South Africans.

Source: Briefly.co.za