FW de Klerk’s Final Send-off Not Finalised, State Funeral Not Guaranteed

Former apartheid president FW De Klerk's funeral arrangements are still being planned

There is a great deal of controversy over plans for him to potentially be granted a category 2 state funeral

Many people are divided over De Klerk's legacy as the last apartheid president and many feel he does not deserve a state funeral

PRETORIA - Former president FE De Klerk's funeral plans are not yet finalised and it is not clear whether he would be granted a state funeral.

According to the rules surrounding former presidents, De Klerk is entitled to a category 2 state funeral.

It is not clear if FW De Klerk will get a state funeral. Photo credit: GCIS/Flickr

However, many people are divided over the former president's legacy and his involvement in apartheid according to eNCA.

The exact date of his funeral is not yet known but there have already been a number of people and organisations such as the EFF who are opposed to De Klerk being honoured with a state funeral according to IOL.

Social media users have taken to the internet to share their opinions on a stage funeral for De Klerk.

@EFFSouthAfrica:

"The EFF will oppose through public protest and all means necessary, a State funeral for a man who died without ever accounting for the blood on his hands. It cannot be the democracy that he killed so many to prevent, that honours F.W De Klerk."

