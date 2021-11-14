“Such a Sad Loss”: Legendary Author Wilbur Smith Dies at 88, Mzansi Pays Tribute

Iconic South African novelist Wilbur Smith has died at the age of 88-years-old

According to a social media post, the author passed after a morning spent reading and writing in his Cape Town home

Mzansi flooded the comments section with messages of love and condolences for the much-respected author

World-famous South African novelist Wilbur Smith has died at the age of 88. According to a statement on his Facebook page, the author died peacefully at his Cape Town home after a morning spent reading and writing with his wife Niso by his side.

World-famous South African novelist Wilbur Smith has died at the age of 88. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The statement did not disclose the cause of death.

Smith made waves in 1964 with the release of his debut novel, "When the Lion Feeds". The book instantly became a bestseller and led to 15 sequels, eNCA reports.

Since then his 49 novels have gripped readers from all over the world, selling over 140 million copies worldwide in more than thirty languages.

Smith was definitely an adventurous spirit, gaining his pilot's licence and becoming a scuba diver in his lifetime, SABC news reports.

Check out some of the social media reactions to his passing:

@MrWood007 said:

"My dad’s favourite author, every Christmas I bought him the latest Wilbur Smith book. Such a sad loss, R.I.P."

@short165 said:

@OnlineWat lived in different countries my parents used to write letters to each other discussing his books. We often had 2 copies. Years after both my parents passed away Wilbur signed Golden Fox for them, he was a pleasure to meet and will be sorely missed. A sad day."

@OnlineWat said:

"Thank you for your books. They guided me from childhood into adulthood, and growing up in Africa I could relate and hope for such adventures! RIP."

