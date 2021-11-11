Former South African President FW de Klerk Dies at Age 85

FW de Klerk, former South African President succumbed to cancer at the 85 on Thursday 11 November

A state funeral is expected to be held in his honour and an announcement of funeral proceedings will be made by President Cyril Ramaphosa

The FW de Klerk Foundation says the former president died at his in Fresnaye and is survived by his famil

CAPE TOWN - Former President FW de Klerk reportedly died on Thursday, 11 November at the age of 85 after suffering from a long illness.

Dave Steward, FW de Klerk Foundation's spokesperson says de Klerk died in the early hours of the morning at his home in Fresnaye in Cape Town after losing his battle with cancer.

South Africa's last apartheid-era president, FW de Klerk has died. Images: Loanna Hoffmann/Foto24/Gallo Images and Foto24/Gallo Images

eNCA reports that de Klerk leaves behind his wife Elita, two children and grandkids.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to announce details of his state funeral at a later stage, reports News24.

This is a developing story.

