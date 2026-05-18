Police are investigating the brutal killing of a 75-year-old woman in Ngcobo, Eastern Cape, over alleged witchcraft accusations

The victim was reportedly dragged from her home, assaulted, and drowned in a nearby stream by relatives

Authorities have condemned the attack and urged communities to stop mob justice linked to witchcraft beliefs

Police are investigating a case of murder after an elderly woman's body was found. Image: Sharon Seretlo

Source: Getty Images

EASTERN CAPE - A shocking murder in the Eastern Cape has left South Africans horrified after a 75-year-old woman was allegedly beaten and drowned by relatives who accused her of witchcraft.

Police say Nokhansala Sidiki was attacked in the Zadungeni A/A area in Luthuthu locality, Ngcobo, on Saturday morning, 17 May 2026.

What happened on that fateful day?

According to investigators, a group of relatives allegedly stormed her home, dragged her away and took her to a nearby stream.

The elderly woman was allegedly assaulted with a wooden plank before being drowned in a brutal attack linked to witchcraft accusations.

Police later discovered Sidiki’s naked body lying next to the stream. She reportedly had severe bruises on her face and head, while marks on her neck suggested she may also have been strangled.

See a post about the incident from eNCA here:

Police condemned the brutal attack

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana confirmed that the suspects fled the scene after the attack.

Detectives have since opened a murder case and are gathering forensic evidence and witness statements as the search for the suspects continues.

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Vuyisile Ncata strongly condemned the killing, describing it as a “savage and deeply disturbing attack”.

Ncata warned communities against taking the law into their own hands and urged residents to stop using witchcraft accusations as justification for violence.

The incident has also sparked concern from Eastern Cape Social Development MEC Bukiwe Fanta, who revealed that similar killings are becoming more common in the Alfred Nzo region.

Fanta said four women have already been killed in witchcraft-related attacks during May alone, raising fears about the safety of elderly and vulnerable people in some communities.

Son accused mother of witchcraft before killing her

In similar news, a 47-year-old Eastern Cape man was sentenced to 20 years behind bars for murdering his own mother after accusing her of witchcraft. The sentence was handed down by the Mthatha High Court following the shocking incident that took place in Caca Location, Mhlontlo, in July 2025. Reports said the accused arrived at his family home on the morning of 25 July while relatives were preparing for a traditional ceremony. The man, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, confronted his 68-year-old mother and accused her of practising witchcraft before attacking her with a knife.

The woman's body waas foun by a river in Engcobo. Image: Marco Longari

Source: Getty Images

76-year-old killed over witchcraft allegations

Briefly News also reported that a 76-year-old woman who was brutally beaten to death by community members over witchcraft allegations suffered from dementia. A mob beat Busi Maseko after she allegedly wandered the streets alone at 3 am. The family of the 75-year-old said the community also wanted to burn her after accusing her of being a witch when they found her roaming the streets of Etwatwa in Benoni. The family also said that they were shocked by the community's actions.

Source: Briefly News