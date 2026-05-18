Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

Global site navigation

Elderly Woman Accused of Witchcraft Dragged From Home and Drowned in Horror Attack
South Africa

Elderly Woman Accused of Witchcraft Dragged From Home and Drowned in Horror Attack

by  Mbalenhle Butale
3 min read
  • Police are investigating the brutal killing of a 75-year-old woman in Ngcobo, Eastern Cape, over alleged witchcraft accusations
  • The victim was reportedly dragged from her home, assaulted, and drowned in a nearby stream by relatives
  • Authorities have condemned the attack and urged communities to stop mob justice linked to witchcraft beliefs

PAY ATTENTION: Share Your Story on Briefly TV Life. Become Our Next Guest. Apply Now!

Police
Police are investigating a case of murder after an elderly woman's body was found. Image: Sharon Seretlo
Source: Getty Images

EASTERN CAPE - A shocking murder in the Eastern Cape has left South Africans horrified after a 75-year-old woman was allegedly beaten and drowned by relatives who accused her of witchcraft.

Police say Nokhansala Sidiki was attacked in the Zadungeni A/A area in Luthuthu locality, Ngcobo, on Saturday morning, 17 May 2026.

What happened on that fateful day?

According to investigators, a group of relatives allegedly stormed her home, dragged her away and took her to a nearby stream.

DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!

The elderly woman was allegedly assaulted with a wooden plank before being drowned in a brutal attack linked to witchcraft accusations.

Read also

Former Georgia captain breaks silence on 11-year ban, claims teammate betrayal

Police later discovered Sidiki’s naked body lying next to the stream. She reportedly had severe bruises on her face and head, while marks on her neck suggested she may also have been strangled.

See a post about the incident from eNCA here:

Police condemned the brutal attack

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana confirmed that the suspects fled the scene after the attack.

Detectives have since opened a murder case and are gathering forensic evidence and witness statements as the search for the suspects continues.

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Vuyisile Ncata strongly condemned the killing, describing it as a “savage and deeply disturbing attack”.

Ncata warned communities against taking the law into their own hands and urged residents to stop using witchcraft accusations as justification for violence.

The incident has also sparked concern from Eastern Cape Social Development MEC Bukiwe Fanta, who revealed that similar killings are becoming more common in the Alfred Nzo region.

Fanta said four women have already been killed in witchcraft-related attacks during May alone, raising fears about the safety of elderly and vulnerable people in some communities.

Read also

Westville tragedy: SANDF special forces soldier sentenced to 25 years for wife’s murder

Son accused mother of witchcraft before killing her

In similar news, a 47-year-old Eastern Cape man was sentenced to 20 years behind bars for murdering his own mother after accusing her of witchcraft. The sentence was handed down by the Mthatha High Court following the shocking incident that took place in Caca Location, Mhlontlo, in July 2025. Reports said the accused arrived at his family home on the morning of 25 July while relatives were preparing for a traditional ceremony. The man, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, confronted his 68-year-old mother and accused her of practising witchcraft before attacking her with a knife.

River crime scene
The woman's body waas foun by a river in Engcobo. Image: Marco Longari
Source: Getty Images

76-year-old killed over witchcraft allegations

Briefly News also reported that a 76-year-old woman who was brutally beaten to death by community members over witchcraft allegations suffered from dementia. A mob beat Busi Maseko after she allegedly wandered the streets alone at 3 am. The family of the 75-year-old said the community also wanted to burn her after accusing her of being a witch when they found her roaming the streets of Etwatwa in Benoni. The family also said that they were shocked by the community's actions.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Mbalenhle Butale avatar

Mbalenhle Butale (Current Affairs writer) Mbalenhle Butale is a current affairs reportet at Briefly News (joined in 2025). She has over five years newsroom experience. Butale worked at Caxton News as a local reporter as well as reporting on science and technology focused news under SAASTA. With a strong background in research, interviewing and storytelling, she produces accurate, balanced and engaging content across print, digital and social platforms. Email: mbalenhle.butale@briefly.co.za

Tags:
South African Police Service - SAPSEastern Cape
Hot:
Chanel West Coast Jake Andrich Steve Dulcich Free hand hairstyles Hannah Stuelke