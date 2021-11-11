Former South African president and the final apartheid leader, FW de Klerk, has passed away at age 85

De Klerk died in his home in Cape Town after battling cancer, the news was confirmed by the FW de Klerk Foundation

While there are a lot of hostile feelings surrounding de Klerk and his leadership, people have still taken time to pay their respects

The last president who ruled under the apartheid government, FW de Klerk, has passed away and Mzansi is in shock.

FW de Klerk, who served as SA's last apartheid-era leader and has died at his home in Cape Town.

The former president’s death was confirmed by the FW de Klerk Foundation, revealing that he had passed away as a result of his battle with cancer. De Klerk died in his home in Fresnaye, Cape Town, at the age of 85.

Hearing the news, the people of Mzansi flocked to social media to pay their respects. De Klerk’s presidency was a monumental one that lead to the closing of a very dark chapter in South Africa, and his memory will forever live on in the new beginning of our Rainbow Nation.

Take a look at some of the posts made in de Klerk’s honour, may let go of anger as a result of his passing:

@MichaelJAvery said:

“With the passing today of FW de Klerk, on the 11th of 11th, one is naturally given to wonder whether we as South Africans will ever find true and lasting peace with each other.”

@MsentiLovestein said:

“FW de Klerk was the best president this country has ever had, I loved him and I send my condolences to his family.”

@khanyzow said:

“I forgive him. RIP old man. You now don't remember any pain or atrocities against mankind. May God bless you FW de Klerk.”

@RobynPorteous said:

@brian300981 said:

PAC wants FW de Klerk in jail for his role in apartheid era crimes

GAUTENG - The Pan Africanist Congress repeated its calls for the arrest of former president FW de Klerk for his role in the apartheid government, reported Briefly News.

The PAC specifically wants de Klerk to face justice for his role in the Mpendulo Massacre in Mthatha.

Five minors lost their lives in the massacre when the SADF raided Sicelo Mpendulo's house in 1993.

They had wrongly believed that the house belonged to the APLA, the militant wing of the PAC. FW de Klerk, as president, had authorised the raid.

