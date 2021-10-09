PAC Wants FW de Klerk in Jail for His Role in Apartheid Era Crimes

The PAC is using the cover of the local elections to repeat its call for the arrest of former apartheid president FW de Klerk

The PAC believes that de Klerk must answer for the Mpendulo Massacre in Mthatha in 1993

The political party has accused the NPA of dragging its feet and believes that political interference is delaying the case

GAUTENG - The Pan Africanist Congress has repeated its calls for the arrest of former president FW de Klerk for his role in the apartheid government.

The PAC specifically wants de Klerk to face justice for his role in the Mpendulo Massacre in Mthatha.

The PAC believes that FW de Klerk is responsible for the Mpendulo Massacre. Photo credit: GCIS/Flickr

Five minors lost their lives in the massacre when the SADF raided Sicelo Mpendulo's house in 1993.

They had wrongly believed that the house belonged to the APLA, the militant wing of the PAC. FW de Klerk, as president, had authorised the raid.

The PAC believes that the NPA is dragging its feet with the case and said the last report they got was that statements were being taken and a docket was being constructed.

The PAC believes that political interference is delaying the investigation according to the SABC.

Two ANC veterans are reportedly releasing a book that details the events of the early 1990s that resulted in the negotiations that eventually ended apartheid according to IOL. The former apartheid president has been hailed for his role in ending the racist system.

