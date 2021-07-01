Former president Jacob Zuma's family members have come out to state that he's not going to spend a single day in a prison cell

Edward Zuma, one of Zuma's sons, said his father was not going to leave the country or live in exile either

Zuma's brother Khaya Zuma has demanded the arrest of FW De Klerk first before the former president goes to prison

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Some of former president Jacob Zuma's family members have invited his supporters to come to Nkandla and defend the now-convicted former president from being imprisoned.

Zuma was found guilty of contempt of court by the Constitutional Court on Tuesday and was subsequently sentenced to 15 months in prison and is expected to hand himself to the police in either Johannesburg or Nkandla.

Former president Jacob Zuma's family members say FW De Klerk should also be arrested if Zuma is to be incarcerated. Image: Foto24/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Zuma's brother Khaya Zuma stated that the Zuma family would not cooperate with the police unless FW De Klerk was also arrested, according to The South African.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Khaya stated he was shocked by the ruling made by the Constitutional Court citing that FW De Klerk was never found guilty by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

"If they’re saying my brother Jacob is wrong for not obeying an order, I say they should deal with people like Botha and De Klerk first," he said.

The former president's son Edward Zuma alleged that his father would not be going to prison, according to News24. He added that his father would also not go into exile as a result of the conviction.

"He's not going to jail, and nobody is going to arrest him, so we should not worry about Mr Zuma going out of the country," he said.

FW De Klerk has welcomed the Constitutional Court's decision and stated that it was a pivotal victory for the constitution of South Africa.

"SA as a whole should welcome this judgment. It is a pivotal victory for the Constitution, administration of justice, and the rule of law. Any failure to effect the judgment would constitute further contempt of court," he said.

Jacob Zuma Foundation responds to ConCourt, denounces judgement

Briefly News reported that the Jacob Zuma Foundation came out with a statement on Wednesday evening, denouncing the judgement handed out by the ConCourt. This comes after the court ruled Jacob Zuma was guilty of contempt of court and sentenced the former president to 15 months in prison.

In January, Zuma was ordered by the Constitutional Court to appear before the State Capture Commission of Inquiry and give testimony, which he failed to do on numerous occasions. According to IOL, the commission approached the Constitutional Court to find him in contempt of court.

In their statement, the Jacob Zuma Foundation stated that they were still studying the judgement and seeking legal advice, according to News24. They did not indicate whether or not Zuma would be handing himself over to the police as instructed.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za