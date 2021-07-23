The Jacob Zuma Foundation on Thursday confirmed the receipt of a summons for the former president to pay R18.2 million

The money was used to fund Zuma's legal costs that built up during his tenure as president of the Republic

South Africans took the comment section under the post about the affidavit to share their thoughts about the matter

On Thursday, the Jacob Zuma Foundation confirmed the receipt of a summons for Msholozi to pay R18.2 million for legal costs. In April, Zuma lost a Supreme Court of Appeal hearing and was ordered to fork over the cash.

The foundation confirmed on social media that they had received the affidavit from the State Attorney regarding the legal bills that built up during the former president's tenure as the head of the country.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation has reportedly received an affidavit for the former president to pay R18.2million back to taxpayers. Image: Unkel/ullstein bild

According to the tweet shared by the foundation, the affidavit was received by Zuma's attorneys:

Below are some of the responses left by South Africans:

@samza177 asked:

"How much does he owe us?"

@MotswanaWarrior said:

"Duduzane should be able to settle this bill. He and the Guptas have more than a billion Rands which they looted."

@LLunga18 tweeted:

"It doesn't look like Jacob Zuma will ever enjoy his retirement. Feel sorry for this old man."

@thabi30420989 shared:

"Legal bills? They truly want him on his knees... Dead or alive."

@DiegoRabassa wrote:

"He must pay back the money."

@ganymedeworld added:

"As a taxpayer, can you eWallet me my portion of what you owe us before you go consulting and crowdfunding, please? I can DM you my number anytime."

