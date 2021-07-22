KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala Tight-Lipped on Presidential Pardon For Zuma

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala dodged a question on whether former president Jacob Zuma should receive a presidential pardon

Zikalala said that such matters were better left to the authorities and the Presidency, he spoke to the press at Zuma's brother's funeral

Social media users had their say on what they thought about Zuma receiving a presidential pardon for his contempt of court sentence

Former president Jacob Zuma returned to prison after attending the funeral of his younger brother. He was granted compassionate leave to attend the event.

There is a lot of speculation on what route Zuma will pursue to obtain freedom. He was recently arrested after being found in contempt of court and sentenced to 15 months in prison.

KZN premier Sihle Zikalala refused to be drawn into a conversation about President Cyril Ramaphosa granting Jacob Zuma a pardon. Photo credit:@PresidencyZA

SABC reported that when questioned about the possibility of a presidential pardon, KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala refused to be drawn into the conversation.

He said that such matters were better left to the Presidency. IOL reported that Zikalala had applauded the Department of Correctional Services for granting Zuma compassionate leave to attend the funeral.

Social media users opinion on a presidential pardon for Zuma

@MrKhubz12:

"Zuma has to ask for a presidential pardon, Ramaphosa doesn't just have to waste a presidential pardon on a criminal. It doesn't mean that he has to shield Zuma from the constitutional court."

@tom_za7:

"#Zikalala is playing with fire Fire, passing the buck & insinuating #Ramaphosa should undermine the rule of law & pardon #Zuma. That would be condoning lawlessness at best. #Zuma refused to do that for #KingDalindyebo. He still faces serious charges. What then, is he above the law?"

@_Uncle_TJ:

"There was no dealing with the Zuma issue quietly. He wasn't going to pardon him without compromising judicial integrity. And he wasn't going to arrest a leader with such a cult following without reprisal ensuing."

@Olefile_10:

"Zuma supporters should save the pardon for the arms deal case, 3 months is nothing."

Parliament told that a deadly prison riot in KZN was linked to Zuma's arrest

A Department Correctional Services official told members of Parliament that a fatal prison riot was linked to former president Jacob Zuma's arrest.

Department of Correctional Services acting chief operations commissioner Phiko Mbambo also revealed that two prisoners were killed during the riot on July 12. The riot began with a fire at the Umzinto Correctional Centre on the province's South Coast, according to EWN.

