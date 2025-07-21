Meet Kenya Duke: Gary Owen's ex‑wife, CEO, podcaster, and house flipper

For many, a divorce often means starting over or seeking a new relationship, but for Kenya Duke, it was an opportunity to rebuild her career. Now a CEO, podcaster, and real estate investor, she never imagined her marriage would fall apart, recalling:

He was my best friend. I really thought we were going to do this life thing together.

Gary Owen's ex‑wife, Kenya Duke. Photo: @TrulyKenya on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

Kenya Duke was married to comedian Gary Owen for 18 years before filing for divorce in 2021.

before filing for divorce in 2021. Together, they starred in The Gary Owen Show , a BET reality series centred on their family life.

, a BET reality series centred on their family life. Following the split, she launched Truly Kenya Podcast and leads a sports travel company as CEO.

and leads a sports travel company as CEO. The couple raised three children: Austin, Kennedy, and Emilio, whom Owen adopted during their marriage.

Profile summary

Full name Kenya Simone Duke Gender Female Date of birth 26 July 1974 Age 50 years old (as of July 2025) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Cincinnati, Ohio, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African‑American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'4" (162 cm) Weight 53 kg (116 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Barbara Jean Father Roland Smith Watts Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Gary Owen Children 3 Profession Entrepreneur, podcaster, producer, media personality Social media Instagram Facebook X (Twitter)

Gary Owen's ex‑wife is thriving after divorce

In March 2021, Kenya Duke and Gary Owen's divorce made headlines after TMZ reported the end of their long-term union. Although the split brought financial challenges, having relied on her husband for years, Gary Owen's ex‑wife has since rebuilt her life.

She launched the Truly Kenya podcast, gained thousands of followers, and established financial independence. In a 2023 interview with Essence, she reflected on her journey, stating:

For so many years, I took care of my marriage, my children, and everyone. It’s finally time to do something for myself that’s authentically me. A part of me definitely died, for sure. But I’ve been reborn.

Facts about Kenya Duke. Photo: @TrulyKenya on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Original

Kenya Duke is African-American

Gary Owen's ex‑wife is of African American descent. She was born on July 26, 1974, in Cincinnati, Ohio, United States, making her 50 years old and a Cancer by zodiac sign. Her mother, Barbara Jean, worked as an accountant, while her father, reportedly Roland Smith Watts, passed away when she was six.

Her career spans television production and real estate

For over a decade, Kenya Duke managed bookings for her ex-husband and produced comedy specials, including Aries Spears: Hollywood and DeRay Davis: Power Play, according to IMDb. She also appeared on The Gary Owen Show and The Steve Harvey Show while working as Owen’s manager.

She currently runs Premier Sports and Corporate Travel, managing logistics for entertainers and large-scale productions, and actively invests in real estate. In a 2023 Grit Daily interview, she spoke about her passion for real estate, saying:

I love investing in real estate and flipping homes. It’s something I’m very passionate about and has brought me financial success and independence.

Kenya Duke runs Premier Sports and Corporate Travel. Photo: @TrulyKenya on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Kenya Duke and Gary Owen were married for 18 years

According to Nicki Swift, Gary Owen married Kenya Duke in 2003, and their relationship lasted eighteen years before she filed for divorce on March 7, 2021, citing infidelity.

Despite public speculation, Owen denied the claims amid allegations of an affair with reality star Claudia Jordan. During an August 2022 Breakfast Club interview that also addressed Gary Owen cheating rumours, the comedian said:

When everything came out, I just stayed quiet, but this whole narrative was, 'I got caught out there, she left me.' That’s not what happened… at the end of the day, you’re unhappy.

Kenya is a proud mother of three children

The television producer shares three children with the stand-up comedian, including Austin, Kennedy, and her eldest son, Emilio, from a previous relationship.

After the divorce, according to People, she asked the court to have Owen pay $44,000 in monthly support, claiming it was customary during their marriage.

Kenya Duke Owen and Gary Owen at the Soul Train Awards 2012 on November 8, 2012, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

What did Gary Owen's wife say about him?

During a 2024 Club Shay Shay interview, Gary Owen’s children became a focus as the actor-comedian claimed he had not seen them since the split and did not understand why. In response, his ex-wife, Kenya Duke, addressed the claim on Instagram, saying:

It has been three years. I am always kind and cool with you. I purposely never make it awkward. I never bother you. I have given you my suggestions on the situation, but you don’t respect their boundaries. Which is why you discussed this again on social media. I don’t know what else to do to help you.

Who is Gary Owen's wife now?

The BET comedy veteran is engaged to Brianna Johnson, a registered nurse. His ex-wife once accused him of having an affair with her.

In February 2023, the couple announced their engagement, followed by the birth of Gary Owen's twins, Royal Blu and Rome Bohdi, in July 2023.

Comedian Gary Owen at The Build Series at AOL HQ on November 9, 2016, in New York City. Photo: Mireya Acierto/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

Why did Gary Owens leave his wife? Their split followed claims of infidelity and lack of intimacy, with his longtime partner filing for divorce in 2021.

Their split followed claims of infidelity and lack of intimacy, with his longtime partner filing for divorce in 2021. What does Kenya Duke do for a living? She is a CEO, podcaster, and real estate investor who runs Premier Sports and Corporate Travel.

She is a CEO, podcaster, and real estate investor who runs Premier Sports and Corporate Travel. Who was Kenya Duke’s first husband? Her first partner was Emilio Toliver Sr., father of her eldest son, Emilio.

Conclusion

Though their 18-year marriage ended, Gary Owen's ex‑wife, Kenya Duke, redefined her identity through business and media. She rebuilt her life as a CEO, podcast host, and real estate investor.

READ MORE: Who is Gary Owen?

As Briefly.co.za published, Gary Owen is a famous stand-up comedian and actor. He is renowned for being the host of his show The Gary Owen Show.

The comedian has had a successful career in the entertainment industry, which has seen him amass great wealth. Gary Owen's net worth is estimated to be about $4 million.

Source: Briefly News