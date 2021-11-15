Gary Owen is a famous stand-up comedian and actor. If you love a good laugh which is food for the soul, then Gary is your go-to man. He is renowned for being the host of his show The Gary Owen Show. How well do you know him?

The comedian has had a successful career in the entertainment industry, which has seen him amass great wealth. Gary Owen's net worth is estimated to be about $4 million. The comedian has also hosted the Black Entertainment TV stand-up show known as Comic View.

Gary Owen's profile summary

Full name: Gary Owen

Gary Owen Year of birth: July 26, 1974

July 26, 1974 Gary Owen age: 47 years as at 2021

47 years as at 2021 Gender: Male

Male Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Scottish

Scottish Birthplace: Cincinnati, Ohio, United States

Cincinnati, Ohio, United States Career: stand-up comedian and actor

stand-up comedian and actor Father: Gary Owens

Gary Owens Mother: Barb Randall

Barb Randall Alma mater: Talawanda High School

Talawanda High School Siblings: six

six Kids: Three

Three Ex-wife: Kenya Duke

Kenya Duke Height: 6 feet 3 inches

6 feet 3 inches Net worth: $4 million

$4 million Twitter: @garyowencomedy

@garyowencomedy Instagram: @garyowencomedy

@garyowencomedy Facebook: Gary Owen

Gary Owen YouTube: Gary Owen

Early life

The stand-up comedian was born on July 26, 1974, to his parents. He grew up together with his six siblings. His interest in engaging in comedy started at a young age, and years later, his dreams came true.

After completing high school, he pursued joining the Navy. However, throughout his training, he found himself on the wrong side for smiling all the time. He then became a military officer at the Naval Installations on Coronado Island. After that, he left to pursue his dream of doing stand-up comedy.

Career

He started as any other stand-up comedian until he was given Funniest Serviceman in America. He also won the Funniest Black Comedian in the San Diego contest. He passed his auditions and started appearing in Comic View, which airs on the BET channel.

In April 2011, he was dubbed as Black America's Favorite White Comic by Ebony. He has accomplished great strides in his career, such as releasing two DVD's titled Urban Legend and Breaking' Out The Park. Since then, Gary Owen's stand up specials continue to entertain his fans.

The comedian has also appeared in several films, which have put him on the comedy map. Some of Gary Owen's movies and TV shows include;

Think like a Man

Rebound

Hillbilly Highway

College

Little Man

Daddy Day Care

The comedian is also a writer. Some of his writings have been turned into TV series and TV specials. These include 1st Amendment Stand Up, Gary Owen: True Story, Gary Owen: Upgraded and Gary Owen: I Agree with Myself.

Who is Gary Owen's wife?

The comedian has been married to his wife for about two decades. The couple tied the knot on July 19, 2003. For the longest time, they had been known as one of the happiest married couples in Hollywood.

Gary Owen's kids are Austin Owen, Kennedy Owen, and Emilio Owen. Kenya had a child from her previous marriage before marrying the comedian.

Gary Owen's divorce

No one ever thought the power couple would one day call it quits. But, according to online records, the comedian's wife recently filed for a divorce from him in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. The two are parting ways for unknown reasons.

According to People.com, his estranged wife, Kenya Duke, seeks monthly spousal support of about $44 000. According to her, that was the amount the comedian used to pay every month while they were married.

Duke Kenya filed for divorce in March of 2021 and claimed that the comedian had since stopped supporting her and their three kids. Additionally, she stated that the comedian no longer responds to her texts regarding their finances.

While I was hoping to come to an amicable agreement with my husband … he has unfortunately left me with no choice but to file this RFO for Support," Duke writes in the document. Gary and I have been married for over seventeen years. Twenty-three years ago, I left my promising career as an account manager to solely support Gary and his career.

Gary made monthly deposits in the sum of $44,000 that I would use to pay for all our bills, credit cards' and personal spending for myself and the kids.

I am requesting that Gary be ordered to continue making the monthly deposits of $44,000 as that has been our status quo for approximately four (4) years, as well as a lump-sum payment of $88,000 for the last two months he has failed to provide me with funds.

Gary has been the sole provider for the last twenty-three plus years and continues to make a substantial amount of money (even during Covid)', and there is no reason why he should not continue to provide support as he has throughout our marriage,"

Is Gary Owen's show scripted?

The Gary Owen Show season one aired in 2016 under BET. The TV show was non-scripted and followed the lives of the comedian and his family. Unfortunately, the show was cancelled after season one.

Gary Owen's website

The comedian has an official website where fans can make their booking or reach out to him. On his website, you will find his touring schedule for the year and so much more information about him.

Gary Owen is a well-known actor and comedian. He has managed to win the hearts of fans with his humor-filled jokes that often leave fans hanging off their seats due to laughter. With so much to offer, the future looks bright for him.

