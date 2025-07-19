Meet Sophia Weber: Model, influencer and Kai Havertz’s wife

The life of a footballer can be demanding, making support and stability essential. For German forward Kai Havertz, his wife, Sophia Weber, has stood by him from the start, while thriving as a model with a strong social media presence.

Key takeaways

Sophia Weber is a German professional model with considerable followers on social media.

with considerable followers on social media. She began dating Kai Havertz in 2018 during his time at Bayer Leverkusen and relocated to London following his transfer to Chelsea in 2020.

during his time at Bayer Leverkusen and relocated to London following his transfer to Chelsea in 2020. The couple got engaged in July 2023 and tied the knot on July 18, 2024, in a private ceremony.

and tied the knot on July 18, 2024, in a private ceremony. Kai and Sophia welcomed their first child together in March 2025.

Profile summary

Full name Sophia Amelia Weber Gender Female Date of birth 28 May 1999 Age 26 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Aachen, Germany Nationality German Ethnicity Caucasian Sexuality Straight Height 5'7" (170 cm) Weight 57 kg (126 lbs) Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Husband Kai Havertz Children 1 Profession Model and social‑media influencer Social media Instagram TikTok

Sophia Weber has been Kai Havertz’s No. 1 fan

Sophia has been supporting Kai from day one. She offered steady support from the sidelines and was notably present to celebrate his winning goal for Chelsea in the 2021 UEFA Champions League final. He said in a post-match interview:

I really don't know what to say. I waited a long time. Now I want to thank my family, my parents, my grandmother and my girlfriend. I don't know what to say. I've waited 15 years for this moment and now it's here.

Facts about Sophia Weber. Photo: @sophiaaemelia on Instagram (modified by author)

The Arsenal star’s spouse, whose full name is Sophia Amelia Weber, was reportedly born and raised in Aachen, Germany, where she also completed her primary education.

Sophia Weber's age reflects a young, thriving model

Born on 28 May 1999 under the Gemini sign, Sophia is a thriving model and social media influencer.

Sophia Weber's Instagram, which boasts over 500,000 followers, features her modelling work and fashion brand collaborations, including one with PUMA. She also shares lifestyle content on TikTok, where she has over 100,000 followers.

Kai Havertz and Sophia have been together since 2018

According to The Sun, Havertz and Sophia went public with their relationship in 2018, though they were reportedly childhood friends from the same neighbourhood in Aachen, Germany.

Their romance began during his time at Bayer Leverkusen. After his move to Chelsea in 2020, the model relocated to London with him. The German forward proposed on 7 July 2023 after five years of dating.

Kai Havertz and Sophia tied the knot a year later, in July 2024, shortly after Havertz’s Euro 2024 campaign. In a heartfelt wedding post, he shared sweet photos with the caption:

18.07.24 - forever.

Sophia Weber and her husband, Kai Havertz, on their wedding day. Photo: @sophiaaemelia on Instagram (modified by author)

Her husband Kai Havertz has impressive career stats

Havertz's football experience began when he was four. He joined amateur club Alemannia Mariadorf, where his grandfather, Richard, was chairman of the club. At almost 19 years, he became the youngest player in Bundesliga's history to reach 50 appearances.

Senior coach Roger Schmidt once told the Bundesliga about him, saying:

Technically speaking, what he does in games sometimes is unbelievable. He'll continue to progress in the coming years, and if he stays at the top of his game, I've no doubt he'll become an amazing player. Kai has the talent and potential to be a global star.

Between 2016 and 2020, while with Bayer Leverkusen, he made 118 appearances and scored 36 goals. From 2020 to 2023, he made 91 appearances and scored 19 goals while with Chelsea football club. Since he joined Arsenal in 2023, he has made 60 appearances with 22 goals.

Kai Havertz at Emirates Stadium on May 18, 2025, in London, England. Photo: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC

Sophia Weber has endured online backlash

In January 2025, Goal.com reported that Kai Havertz’s wife faced disturbing online threats following Arsenal’s FA Cup defeat to Manchester United.

After Havertz missed a decisive penalty, anonymous users sent vile messages to Sophia on Instagram, including threats directed at her unborn child. In response, as the BBC shared, she wrote:

For anyone to think it’s okay to write something like this is so shocking to me… I hope you are ashamed of yourself. I’m not sure what even to say, but please guys, be more respectful. We are better than this.

Does Sophia Havertz have any children?

The Daily Mail revealed that the model welcomed her first child, a son, with the football star on March 26, 2025. In a post that carried Sophia Havertz' baby announcement on Instagram, she shared a black-and-white photo of their newborn holding hands with them, captioned:

Welcome to the world our little boy. We love you so much!

Sophia Weber during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match at Frankfurt Arena on June 23, 2024, in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. Photo: Chris Brunskill/Fantasista

Frequently asked questions

Are Kai Havertz and Sophia Weber still together? The soccer player and his longtime partner are still together. They married in 2024.

The soccer player and his longtime partner are still together. They married in 2024. What is Sophia Weber’s height? The German-born model is 5 feet 7 inches tall, approximately 170 centimetres.

The German-born model is 5 feet 7 inches tall, approximately 170 centimetres. Who are Sophia Weber’s parents? She has not shared any public details about her parents or family background.

Wrapping up

While thriving as a model and influencer, Sophia Weber maintains a steady presence in Kai Havertz’s life and career. Their relationship reflects a balance of personal success and shared commitment.

