Parliament Told That Deadly Prison Riot in KZN Was Linked to Zuma's Arrest

Members of Parliament heard that a prison riot that resulted in the death of two inmates was in connection to former president Jacob Zuma

The Department of Correctional Services says the riot started with a fire and was an attempted mass prison escape

Nearly 200 inmates participated in the riot and it is believed that they had help from people outside the prison

A Department Correctional Services official told members of Parliament that a fatal prison riot was linked to former president Jacob Zuma's arrest.

Department of Correctional Services acting chief operations commissioner Phiko Mbambo also revealed that two prisoners were killed during the riot on July 12. The riot began with a fire at the Umzinto Correctional Centre on the province's South Coast, according to EWN.

A prison riot that took place at Umzinto Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal has been linked to the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma. Image: Wikus de Wet

Mbambo stated that the riot was an attempted mass prison break and was initiated by nearly 200 prisoners.

“About 193 inmates, they torched the facility and they also burnt our logistics division. Fortunately, we didn’t have any escapes,” he said.

Mbambo also detailed how police were unable to access obstructed routes in their vehicles and had to rely on a helicopter to arrive at the correctional centre.

He added that an investigation was underway and one person had been identified as the instigator of the attempted mass prison. Mbambo also stated that inmates were aided by outside forces.

“And there are clues that he is not operating in isolation, he is operating with people outside - it is linked to the former president’s incarceration," he said.

This revelation comes after the department of correctional had repeated dismissed reports of riots at Estcourt Correctional Centre where Zuma is imprisoned.

The department had warned people against sharing fake news and misinformation concerning hunger strikes and riots inside the department's facilities, particularly the Estcourt Correctional Centre, according to News24.

The department stated that an old image was being used to spread misinformation to instigate public panic.

