Prison Raid Unearths Traditional Meds, Cellphones and Dagga Worth R12 000

The Department of Correctional Services has launched a campaign called 'Contraband Free' at all its incarceration facilities

The campaign will result in more raids at prisons to confiscate illegal items such as cellphones and drugs

The department says that inmates found in possession of unlawful items will face consequences

EMPANGENI - Officials at the Qalakabusha Correctional Centre in Empangeni, KwaZulu-Natal went on a prison raid on Tuesday morning.

They were able to confiscate a number of illegal items such as cellphones, traditional medicine and drugs.

According to SABC News, officials seized dagga with the street value of R12 000 as well as more than 30 cellphones. Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale, Acting National Correctional Services Commissioner, was part of the team that conducted the raid.

Thobakgale stated that they got word that the situation at the Qalakabusha prison was not under control. He added that the situation was not much different to what has been happening at other correctional services facilities.

"The reason why we decided to embark on a surprise search is because our information as we gather gave us pointers that the situation in Qalakabusha is really getting out of control," said Thobakgale.

Thobakgale says the department is now running a campaign called Contraband Free aimed at correctional services facilities. This means that the department will be conducting more surprise raids at facilities.

Offenders who will be found with illegal objects such as cellphones and sharpened objects will be charged with the offence. Thobakgale says part of the campaign is to hold management accountable for inmates being in possession of such items.

According to Zululand Observer, three inmates managed to escape from the facility earlier this year and are still on the run. Two inmates escaped in May while the other escaped in July.

