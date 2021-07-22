Former president Jacob Zuma has been given permission to attend his brother's funeral taking place next Thursday

The Department of Correctional Services granted Zuma compassionate leave after he applied for time out on Tuesday evening

Zuma's compassionate leave was granted under section 44 (1)(a) of the Correctional Services Act

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Former President Jacob Zuma will be attending his brother Michael Zuma's funeral after he was granted compassionate leave.

The Department of Correctional Services confirmed the decision in a statement posted on Thursday morning but added that a sentenced offender remains a sentenced offender even if temporarily outdoors, according to EWN.

Former president Jacob Zuma will be attending his brother Michael's funeral on Thursday after he was granted compassionate leave from prison. Image: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The department stated that Zuma made an application for compassionate leave late on Tuesday evening.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo stated that Zuma's leave was granted under section 44 (1)(a) of the Correctional Services Act, according to TimesLIVE.

The Department of Correctional Services had to assess a number of factors while granting him permission, including what activities Zuma wanted to participate in, how long he would be temporarily released, and the security threats he would face because he would still need to be protected by the department. Zuma is also considered a low-risk prisoner.

Zuma's leave was granted for Thursday 22 July, the day of his brother's burial at Nkandla.

Zuma's family releases Michael Zuma's funeral details

Briefly News previously reported Jacob Zuma's older brother Khaya Zuma released the funeral details of their younger brother Michael on Sunday. He stated that Michael will be buried on Thursday in Nkandla.

"He will be laid to rest on Thursday at Nkandla... He will be buried at his own home, as he had one," he told IOL.

Khaya has reiterated that Michael's death had nothing to do with the incarnation of former president Jacob Zuma and Michael had been suffering from an undisclosed illness for the past seven years.

Zuma is currently being held at Estcourt Correctional Services in KwaZulu-Natal since 8 July. He was sentenced to 15 months' imprisonment by the Constitutional Court for being in contempt of court.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za